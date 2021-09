Billie Eilish returned to the stage Saturday at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Festival, her first arena gig in front of fans since her Where We Do Go? World Tour was abruptly cut short in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s been a year and a half, what the fuck! Let’s do this shit, let’s have fun! Forget everything that’s shitty in your life and just have fun and dance and jump around, ok?” Eilish told fans at the T-Mobile Arena during her performance, encouraging them to bounce around in the crowd. The five-song set featured a pair of Happier Than Ever...

