Alabama Football: 5 key issues to monitor heading into Week 4

The Crimson Tide departed from Gainesville, Florida on Saturday, with a 32-29 victory over the Gators and brought back the third win of the season with them to Tuscaloosa.

After a mediocre performance, when compared to a usual Alabama football showing, we must keep a mental note of areas that can be improved. Below, I have done just that to eliminate the guesswork for you.

Let me preface this by saying that there is still a lot of football to be played this year, and many of these issues can be polished up and addressed in practice. The sky isn’t falling, yet, but here are some things that should be looked at heading into Week 4:

5. Catch the ball!

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Little is more infuriating than watching receivers that catch the ball every day in practice drop the ball when it comes their way on game days. It’s the main function of their job. The most prominent iteration of this last week came when Slade Bolden dropped a would-be touchdown pass from Bryce Young with no blue jerseys within 7 yards. It is simply a necessity that wide receivers hang on to the football once it finds their hands. While some violations of this type will be benign (like the Bolden drop) and end up with a score within the same drive, it’s important to not get into the habit of dropping balls. This could be detrimental in a situation where every down counts. There will be plenty of opportunities this Saturday for the receivers to improve on their handling.

4. D-line needs to penetrate

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021

Too many times I saw the defensive line get beat off the ball so severely that they were never able to recover and make a play. Penetration is key to a good defense, and we saw Saturday versus Florida just how crucial it is. Getting beat off the line of scrimmage was a regular occurrence, and it contributed to a big reason why the Gators were able to rush for nearly 260 yards. To be successful the defensive linemen need to be more explosive at the snap. Their hands should be inside and high to allow for better leverage. They allowed far too many deserted gaps in the run game. This creates holes that are easy to run through. Gap responsibility and explosiveness off the line will be under a microscope this week. I look forward to seeing if they can clean it up.

3. Be more disciplined

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This is not something that we, as Bama fans, are used to. Most Nick Saban-coached teams have shown great discipline. This was not the case Saturday, and it’s been a story all season long.

Much of the woes experienced on offense Saturday could be attributed to the hostile environment that they were forced to play in. The Swamp is well-known to cause issues with snap counts. However, when you factor in that the offense had discipline issues when at home and a neutral site game over the first two weeks, it spells out a potential problem.

Defensively there was no excuse. Josh Jobe, for instance, committed two pass-interference fouls in crucial situations, allowing two separate drives to continue. These kinds of penalties are easy to mitigate by using proper techniques. While it’s not going to be possible to completely eradicate pass interference penalties, it’s something that should at least be worked on, and I’m certain that it will be.

2. Tackle, tackle, tackle!

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I say it three times not just for dramatic effect, but because this is the single most important duty of a defensive player. You have to be able to bring down a ball carrier when you’re on defense, there’s simply no way around it.

There were several occasions in which the Tide defenders were arm-tackling, something that you’re taught not to do as early as Pop Warner football. To recount just one of the various displays of poor form, there was a point where DeMarrco Hellams attempted to tackle a runner, only to end up tackling air.

With explosive offenses still left on the schedule, this issue must be addressed swiftly to prevent damage that can’t be undone.

1. Run the damn ball!

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While Alabama doesn’t yet appear to have that clear-cut star at running back this year, the running back by committee is more than capable of doing some damage. Saturday against the Gators, the Crimson Tide only rushed for 91 yards on 29 carries, including sacks. This isn’t to say that Alabama is incapable of rushing, because we all know that they are. Seemingly, it appears that the playcalling appears to be geared more toward the air this season. Brian Robinson, jr. averaged a little more than five yards a carry, a very respectable number that would normally lead to a higher number of carries. For whatever reason, that didn’t happen Saturday in Gainesville. In conclusion, I want to again reiterate that the performance on Saturday wasn’t the end of the world. The Crimson Tide will undoubtedly improve, and still have the talent and capability to be one of the best Alabama teams under Nick Saban. Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29