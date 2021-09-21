Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe: Pep Guardiola's side continue their defence of their Carabao Cup title as his young side thrashes League One opposition
Manchester City continued their Carabao Cup title defence with a fine 6-1 victory against Wycombe at the Etihad on Tuesday evening. Striker Brandon Hanlan scored his first ever Wycombe goal after City failed to deal with a corner, but dancing feet from Phil Foden helped set up Kevin De Bruyne to equalise shortly afterwards.www.chatsports.com
