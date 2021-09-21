CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe: Pep Guardiola's side continue their defence of their Carabao Cup title as his young side thrashes League One opposition

Cover picture for the articleManchester City continued their Carabao Cup title defence with a fine 6-1 victory against Wycombe at the Etihad on Tuesday evening. Striker Brandon Hanlan scored his first ever Wycombe goal after City failed to deal with a corner, but dancing feet from Phil Foden helped set up Kevin De Bruyne to equalise shortly afterwards.

