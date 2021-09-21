CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Please Enable JavaScript

cltampa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

Related
cltampa.com

Six Tampa Bay EDM concerts happening this weekend

The Untz Report includes Sunshine Jones, Bear Grillz and Bonnie x Clyde. The Tampa debut of NYC DJ Charles D. happens at a limited-capacity show in The Attic at Rock Brothers Brewing Co. in Ybor City—just one of a handful of the EDM shows around Tampa Bay this weekend. Get...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Food Drink
cltampa.com

The Dead Daisies bring Sunset Strip rock to St. Petersburg this weekend

Self-described “supergroup” The Dead Daisies brings Sunset Strip rock and roll to St. Petersburg on Saturday for a show at Jannus Live. The band members’ names are unfamiliar, but they’ve all played the fame game at some point thanks to stints with mega groups like Black Sabbath, Whitesnake, and Journey. Though not at all a tribute act, thanks to a handful of original albums, the high-octane (read: “Kickstart my Heart”) version of “Fortunate Son” gets the most streaming love.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

A one-bedroom Tampa area boathouse is listed at $1.75 million

If you want to sleep over a lake, and as close as possible to your boat, a 1,000-square-foot boathouse is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 7208 N Mobley Rd., the updated two-story boathouse sits on a 1.4 acre lot along Lake Josephine, and comes with one-bedroom and two-bathrooms, as well as decks galore, a boat lift, and a separate two-story all-block building that could be used for a guesthouse or storage. But arguably the best part of this property is the fact the home sits literally over the water, which is great for casting from your porch.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cltampa.com

West Palm jamtronica band Guavatron plays Ybor City this weekend

If you assume that the psychedelic cartoon bong advertising Displace’s Friday night show in Ybor City is an indication it’s going to feature a funktified jam sesh—you guessed right. The band has been serving a potent Jamiroquai-Phish combination cocktail more regularly since the May reincarnation—and now it’s back for the band’s first Crowbar gig since the new lineup debut.
MUSIC
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose calendar: Events coming up

1. FREE Stop The Bleed Training; 2. Introduction to Information Technology; 3. Hunger at Home Bridge the Gap Gala – Drive In Edition; 4. Language Exchange Portuguese Speaking Anfitriãs| Foreign Tongue; 5. ExPosure Event - Keep youth safe and stop bullies;
SAN JOSE, CA
cltampa.com

Eric Clapton was, um, wonderful during short Tampa set on Saturday

They say “Clapton is god” for a reason, you know. The guy’s a Yardbird, a third of Cream, and the only person inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times. He also helped pioneer the Hard Rock Cafe chain by donating the company’s first ever piece of memorabilia to the location in London—a Lead II Fender. Not to mention playing that epic solo on The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” which helped lead to a lifelong friendship with George Harrison.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Dead & Co. cancels Tampa concert at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tampa and West Palm Beach concerts from Dead & Co. are, well, dead. A reader email sent to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay shows correspondence from the Reverb nonprofit to its Florida volunteers, which says that the band’s Florida shows are canceled. “So sorry to bring disappointing news, but the Dead...
TAMPA, FL
SPY

Your WFH Office Needs One of These Paper Shredders

In a world constantly filling itself with more data, ensuring you’re not leaving trails of valuable information can be a demanding process. Bank statements, pay slips and other private papers show important details, like your social security number, passwords and bank account numbers. These bits of information make you susceptible to identity theft. Whether at home, the office or your new work-from-home office, it’s a good idea to have one of the best paper shredders on hand. Paper Shredders and Security There are, of course, several best practices everyone should follow, such as always protecting your social security number, securing all your...
TECHNOLOGY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Do You Remember These 5 Notorious Buffalo Neighborhoods?

Growing up in Buffalo back in the early 80s, even into the 90s, there were neighborhoods that were popular for different reasons. There was a time back in the 80s when street gangs were very popular. Most gangs back in the day were made of people from the different hoods that they lived in. The crazy thing is, in some cases, you were automatically put in a gang because you grew up in that hood, in other cases, you had to actually become a member through a process. Another reason why these neighborhoods were so popular, they were known for having the most people in them in some cases. These places were not only popular because of street gangs, but some of them were known for other things as well, some good and some bad. A few of the neighborhoods were known for hosting big house parties and having nice corner bars, which is still a big deal in Buffalo to this day.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Pairs With Media Outlets To Spread COVID Vaccine Info To Communities Of Color

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis is using trusted messengers and culturally-specific organizations and media as part of its strategy to reach communities of color with COVID-19 vaccine information. One of the city’s partners is Insight News, a free weekly newspaper that’s reported news primarily for, and about, African Americans for nearly 50 years. Batala McFarlane is Insight’s publisher. “We are able to step in that place of trust and provide accurate information and also not be judgmental,” McFarlane said. “It’s a very good strategy to go straight to community.” Minneapolis has paid a total of $30,000 this year to Insight, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy