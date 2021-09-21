CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauricio Pochettino insists he is 'calm' about Lionel Messi's shocked reaction to being substituted as he plays down talk of a rift with the Argentine star who now races to be fit to face Man City

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a rift with Lionel Messi as the Argentina superstar faces a battle to be fit for the Champions League clash with Manchester City. The 34-year-old was replaced during the second half of Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon...

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG's Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side's matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG's training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola's side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday's win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
