Pittsburg Police Investigate Monday Night Shooting that Injured 1
PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — Police in Pittsburg are investigating a shooting Monday night that left one male victim with several gunshot wounds, according to authorities. On Monday evening just after 7 p.m., Pittsburg police officers responded to reports of a person shot the area of Buchanan Road and Harbor Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds to both lower legs and his forearm.sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0