Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is adding a fee to Whole Foods grocery delivery orders, erasing the free delivery Amazon Prime members enjoyed since the chain was acquired. It's an expansion of the pilot program the company rolled out in August for the Boston and Chicago metro areas, as well as Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; and Manchester, New Hampshire. Those who want to avoid the $9.95 fee can pick up orders of $35 or more for free from Whole Foods locations, a Whole Foods spokesperson said.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO