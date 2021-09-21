Memo from Hochul’s Office calls for greater transparency
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an effort to boost public accountability Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office is calling on state agencies to submit plans on how they will improve transparency moving forward. Her aides have sent a memo out to the heads of state agencies as part of a “government transparency initiative.” It requires them to “assess ways their agencies can be more transparent” and to submit a proposal to enhance that.www.binghamtonhomepage.com
