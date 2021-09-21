BTS, Jennifer Lopez among headliners for 'Global Citizen Live' highlights show on ABC

The Global Citizen Live concert, which was a 24-hour broadcast that began on Saturday, Sept. 25, was a huge star-studded event. Artists like Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Ed Sheeran performed virtually across nine cities around the world, including Los Angeles, New York City, London, and Rio de Janeiro, in order to help raise awareness about Global Citizen’s 2021 global campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World. The initiative focuses on ending COVID-19 and the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet, and advancing equity. BTS, who have continuously used their voice to advocate for world issues, was part of the concert lineup. BTS’ 2021 Global Citizen live performance featured an epic rendition of “Permission to Dance,” as well as a lively “Butter” performance, and the live debut of their new collaboration with Coldplay.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO