Ezekiel Elliott didn’t exactly put up big numbers in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-29 season-opening loss to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a dramatic, back-and-forth game marked most by the aerial exploits of Dak Prescott and Tom Brady, Elliott never got going on the ground. He finished with 11 carries for 33 yards, hardly making up for it in the passing game with two catches for just six yards. Dallas expects more from the NFL’s two-time rushing leader than that lagging production suggests.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO