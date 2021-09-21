CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

In U.N. Speech, Biden Says America Is Not at War for First Time in 20 Years. That's Just Not True.

By Scott Shackford
Reason.com
Reason.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a wide-ranging speech at the United Nations today, President Joe Biden made a curious and inaccurate claim that the United States is no longer at war. Americans need to understand that even as we withdraw from Afghanistan, the U.S. is nowhere near on a peace footing. Biden's speech (read...

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Liar in chief: Top generals refute Biden’s claims regarding US troops in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is the liar-in-chief. In August, Biden said in an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos that “no one that he can recall” advised him to keep some U.S. troops in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, a little over five weeks after Biden’s claim, top U.S. generals testified under oath that they recommended to Biden to keep some troops in Afghanistan. If true, this is just the latest lie Biden has said since becoming president.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden intended to lie and deceive the American people from day one on Afghanistan: Parnell

Retired Army Infantry Captain Sean Parnell joined "Fox News Primetime" to weigh in on the crisis in Afghanistan. SEAN PARNELL: Yeah, it's an unbelievable slap in the face, by the way, to anybody who served this country for the last 20 years to have Joe Biden trod out to the podium and call the withdrawal—or surrender really— in Afghanistan an extraordinary success. And Joe Biden, by the way, he intended to lie and deceive the American people from day one on Afghanistan. Look no further than his conversation with President Ghani of Afghanistan in late July where he tried to convince President Ghani to tell the world that the Taliban was not as strong as we knew that they were in exchange for military aid from the United States of America. So, Joe Biden intended to deceive the American people all along and as a result we’re seeing this disastrous surrender in Afghanistan. We’ve got Americans left behind— thousands of our allies left behind. One of our final acts in Afghanistan was killing an aid worker and seven children and what blows me away beyond all of this is that no one has been held accountable. It is unbelievable to me that the only person that’s been held accountable is a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps, who was front towards enemy, that simply called for accountability in a very professional way. He’s in jail tonight and that is absolutely unacceptable.
MILITARY
New York Post

Liar in chief: Military brass urged Biden to keep US troops in Afghanistan

Directly contradicting President Joe Biden, top military officials testified Tuesday that they advised him against pulling all US troops from Afghanistan. That makes his repeated insistence that he never got any such advice the most shameless of his many tall tales about the fiasco. It also means the whole disaster...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Us Military#U N#Americans#Aumf#Senate#The Islamic State#Al Qaida#Al Shabab#Pentagon#The White House
The Independent

Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
U.S. POLITICS
WVNews

Biden says America is back at the table. Is it?

At the U.N. General Assembly this week, President Joe Biden told the world again that America is back at the table. He championed global cooperation as the only way to address today’s global challenges, making clear that it not only benefits the international community, but is essential for American interests and national security too.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Columbian

Rubin: Biden’s U.N. speech contradicts

President Joe Biden sounded all the right notes in his Tuesday address to the United Nations General Assembly. He spoke on the need for global cooperation against pandemics and the climate crisis, as well as the need to counter rising autocracies by means other than warfare. As an aspirational framework,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).
IMMIGRATION
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
Brookings Institution

Biden should end America’s longest war: The War on Drugs

The War on Drugs, not the war in Afghanistan, is America’s longest war. It has used trillions of American taxpayer dollars, militarized American law enforcement agencies (federal, state, and local), claimed an untold number of lives, railroaded people’s futures (especially among Black, Latino, and Native populations), and concentrated the effort in the country’s most diverse and poorest neighborhoods. The War on Drugs has been a staggering policy failure, advancing few of the claims that presidents, members of Congress, law enforcement officials, and state and local leaders have sought to achieve. The illicit drug trade thrived under prohibition; adults of all ages and youth had access to illicit substances. Substance use disorders thrived, and policymakers’ efforts to protect public health were fully undermined by policy that disproportionately focused, if unsuccessfully, on public safety. It is time for an American president to think seriously about broad-based policy change to disrupt the manner in which the United States deals with drugs.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Biden declares ‘new era’ of U.S. diplomacy in U.N. speech

President Joe Biden declared Tuesday the world is at an “inflection point in history,” urging countries to join forces to tackle threats such as climate change, pandemics and corruption — or else risk failing in ways that “will reverberate for generations.”. Having ended a 20-year-long, “relentless” war in Afghanistan, Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy