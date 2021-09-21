CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HAT Market Analysis for 9/21/21 with Arlan Suderman of StoneX

By Andy Eubank
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybean futures bounced Tuesday but the corn and wheat markets could not get things turned around. Economist/Analyst @ArlanFF101 Suderman takes a closer look. Click to listen.

