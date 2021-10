Would you like to contribute to the look and feel of our community now and in the future? The Town of Severance Tree Board and Planning Commission is made up of residents and Town staff members that help create, oversee, and manage standards for planting trees and the future planning of Severance. Currently, there are two openings, one alternate position for Tree Board, and one alternate position for Planning Commission. The Severance Tree Board meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6:00 pm and the Severance Planning Commission meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:00 pm.

