Tropicana Mirror By Chris Wolston

Shocks were felt around the underground music world when Hollise Murphy passed away on July 30. Hollise was an indestructible force both on and off stage. He shouted up a craze as the vocalist of Fat Stupid Ugly People (FSUP), an energetic powerviolence trio that featured him alongside guitarist John Angus Schexnayder and drummer Chris Prince. As one of New Orleans’ most devoted music fans, he was a constant presence in the city’s mosh pits. He was even well known far outside the city from his trips to see other bands perform elsewhere, always elevating any show he decided to grace with his presence. The 36-year-old left behind a legacy that will continue to shape underground music in New Orleans for years to come.

