CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Tropicana Mirror By Chris Wolston

aspiremetro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Wolston’s time in Colombia has spawned new work created by sand casting aluminum and this piece is no different. The Tropicana mirror features an exterior of exuberantly covered tropical motifs that have been artfully formed in place. Like earlier collections, the work has a puzzle-like feel with intricate motifs that come together to create a strong visual impact. Wolston’s new furniture conveys his distinct narrative voice by employing aluminum pieces, based on hand illustrations, to present a tactile and compelling design statement. Drawing on his interest in ancient influences and postmodern fabrication, Wolston introduces a new aesthetic vernacular that offers each beholder a different, almost instinctual translation.

aspiremetro.com

Comments / 0

Related
aspiremetro.com

The City Of Light Welcomes A New Romantic 5-Star Hotel: Elysia

Nestled in a sublime Haussmann building in the 8th arrondissement, like a luxurious jewelry box, the Elysia Hotel cultivates an intimate and romantic spirit inspired by the elegance of the French art de Vivre. The first 5-star hotel of the Inwood Group, and located just a few blocks from the most beautiful avenue in the world, it has been given its new lease on life by Maison Numéro 20 under the leadership of its designer, Oscar Lucien Ono.
LIFESTYLE
aspiremetro.com

Teak Wood Organic Coffee Table From France&Son

This naturally intriguing and eye-catching coffee table will make a bold and organic statement in any space. This square coffee table is crafted and carved with solid reclaimed teak wood. To get the rich natural tones of the teak combine to create a medley of natural color. Each table is unique and will feature one-of-a-kind variations. This impressive piece will look stunning in modern, contemporary, and industrial decors.
FOOD & DRINKS
aspiremetro.com

Risk And Experimentation Drive The Ceramic Works Of Reinaldo Sanguino

When New York-based artist Reinaldo Sanguino entered art school in his native Venezuela, his intention was to become a painter. But it was there, during his rendezvous with ceramics, that his artistic trajectory took a radical turn. Though Sanguino’s pots do look painterly, he says emphatically, “I’m a true ceramist....
DESIGN
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson wows fans as she rocks iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit. The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails. But while the outfit seems to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Design Statement#Tropicana Mirror
travelweekly.com

Donny Osmond going it alone in Vegas residency

After more than a decade performing with his sister in Las Vegas, Donny Osmond has opened his first solo residency, at Harrah's Las Vegas. The charismatic entertainer, whose career spans six decades, performs hits such as "Puppy Love" and "Soldier of Love" as well as "Who," from his 65th album, "Start Again," released this month. Photos and videos of onstage milestones accompany a rap song, "Auto-rap-ography."
MUSIC
cococozy.com

9 Mirrors That Are Perfect for Fall

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which is the perfect one for fall? Sorry, I couldn’t help myself from using that classic rhyme for this blog. We all have gone through a wall mirror phase or you’re currently still in it. Don’t feel guilty because I do adore a beautiful wall mirror. It is one of the best home accessories. Mirrors are perfect for making a small space feel grand by adding style and reflecting light around a room. There are so many different styles to choose from: elegant, modern, rustic, eccentric, and more! I have selected 9 of my favorite mirrors that will dress up any room for fall.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
97.5 NOW FM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
antigravitymagazine.com

Man in the Mirror

Shocks were felt around the underground music world when Hollise Murphy passed away on July 30. Hollise was an indestructible force both on and off stage. He shouted up a craze as the vocalist of Fat Stupid Ugly People (FSUP), an energetic powerviolence trio that featured him alongside guitarist John Angus Schexnayder and drummer Chris Prince. As one of New Orleans’ most devoted music fans, he was a constant presence in the city’s mosh pits. He was even well known far outside the city from his trips to see other bands perform elsewhere, always elevating any show he decided to grace with his presence. The 36-year-old left behind a legacy that will continue to shape underground music in New Orleans for years to come.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
aspiremetro.com

Rug Maker Frances van Hasselt Weaves A Special Thread

The arid, semi-desert landscapes of South Africa’s central Karoo region are an acquired taste. This is a place where extreme harshness – scorching heat on summer days, icy cold on winter nights – coexists with the delicate beauty of indigenous plant life, and where the bone-dry air is scented with dust yet remains exquisitely clean and crisp. Sunrise and sunset are soft and subtle moments, the land stretches endlessly to the distant horizons and the sky feels somehow higher above one’s head than it does elsewhere. The people of the Karoo are special too: friendly to every visitor yet with an inner reserve that reflects the elusive nature of the place in which they live and work.
WORLD
Morganton News Herald

Top budget-friendly mirrors for the bathroom‌

Whether you’re in the market for a replacement mirror or are looking for your first bathroom mirror, here are some budget-friendly options for you. 20-inch circular mirror with a brushed, aluminum-alloy frame and solid backboard that adds a classic, minimalistic look to any bathroom. It’s easy to hang, waterproof and durable enough to last.
SHOPPING
Midland Daily News

The Pocket Mirror: 'After the ball... '

“I do not want to be the big looking glass of civilization but just the little pocket mirror of everyday life.” Peter Altenberg. Dad loved sad songs. The sadder, the better. One of his all-time favorites was “After the Ball.”. After the ball is over,. After the break of morn—
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Miami Herald

Take a selfie at the Malecón or see a show at the Tropicana at this celebration of Cuba

To remember is to live again. That is the premise of Cuba Nostalgia, which reopens its doors this weekend after its cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, the oldest “nostalgia party” in South Florida will have shows by Albita, Amaury Gutiérrez, Los 3 de La Habana, Carlos Manuel, Lucy Grau, Luis Bofill, Boncó Quiñongo, Carlos Oliva and Los Sobrinos del Judge, Hansel and Raúl and the Universal Group, among others.
CELEBRATIONS
timesdelphic.com

Commentary: Horoscopes for 9/29

What iconic fall activity should you use to kick off the start of autumn based on your zodiac sign?. The newfound crispness of the air seems to whisper that autumn is starting. A season of evolution, leaving the negative behind and embracing comfort is worth celebrating. While waiting for the leaves to change and getting your Halloween costumes ready, there are many ways to usher in the new season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tom Hiddleston Brings Classic Style to the Red Carpet in Navy Suit & Black Loafers at Tony Awards

Tom Hiddleston stepped out in dapper style for the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City. The “Loki” actor, who’s nominated for a Tony trophy for his leading role in “Betrayal,” hit the red carpet in a sharp navy suit. The slim-fitting set featured curved lapels, as well as pleated trousers. Hiddleston’s look was paired with a white tuxedo shirt with black buttons, as well as a white pocket square and navy silk bowtie. When it came to footwear, Hiddleston opted for a classic pair of black leather lace-up oxfords. His shoes created a neutral base that only added to his look’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

Review: 'A Mirror for the Sun' documentary

“It’s important to me that Tamar be remembered for her delightful personality and her aspiration to succeed,” said Anat Ariel, in a 2019 interview with The Jerusalem Post, five years after her 25-year-old daughter’s death. “I want her name to evoke values such as perseverance, determination, love for her country, its people and her fellow human beings.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy