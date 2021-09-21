Tropicana Mirror By Chris Wolston
Chris Wolston’s time in Colombia has spawned new work created by sand casting aluminum and this piece is no different. The Tropicana mirror features an exterior of exuberantly covered tropical motifs that have been artfully formed in place. Like earlier collections, the work has a puzzle-like feel with intricate motifs that come together to create a strong visual impact. Wolston’s new furniture conveys his distinct narrative voice by employing aluminum pieces, based on hand illustrations, to present a tactile and compelling design statement. Drawing on his interest in ancient influences and postmodern fabrication, Wolston introduces a new aesthetic vernacular that offers each beholder a different, almost instinctual translation.aspiremetro.com
