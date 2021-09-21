CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Today In Retail: Grover Imports Tech Rental Service to US; Amazon to Offer SMB Loans Through Pilot Project

By PYMNTS
pymnts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s top retail news, consumer electronics rental service Grover is launching in the U.S. after success in several European markets, and ShipBob’s CEO tells PYMNTS that direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands need to make sure their customer experience extends through the fulfillment process. Also, Amazon is partnering with Lendistry to provide short-term loans to sellers on its platform, and supply chain platform project44 makes its largest acquisition to date.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Amazon Is Bringing Back the Home Security Drone and Introducing a Whole New Line of Household Robots

Ready or not, Amazon’s autonomous flying drone is ready for takeoff. The Ring Always Home Cam is a flying drone and security camera that can independently patrol your home while you’re away, and it’s just one of the new robots Amazon is rolling out to the world. Amazon hosted a virtual event on Tuesday, September 28 to reveal an array of new gadgets and services. For your smart home, there’s the new Echo Show 15. For parents, the ‘Hey, Disney!’ voice assistant brings the House of Mouse to your Alexa speaker. For home security, the newly updated Ring cameras can now...
ELECTRONICS
Footwear News

Digitally Native Shoe and Apparel Brands Expected to Grow Sales by 20% This Year

Amid fierce competition, digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) in footwear and apparel have carved out a path for success. Brands like Allbirds, M.Gemi and Rothy’s are among the wave of companies born online within the past decade that have upended traditional retail practices, forged direct consumer relationships and crafted strong brand identities. Despite the turbulence in the broader shoe and clothing categories during the pandemic, successful DNVBs have survived and even thrived thanks to their e-commerce prowess and relatively resilient supply chains. Because of this, Coresight Research predicts sales by U.S.-based footwear and apparel DNVBs to reach $8.4 billion in 2021, an...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Smb#Short Term Loans#European#Shipbob#Pymnts#Lendistry#Americans#D2c Brands
sgbonline.com

Amazon Expands Offerings Under Its Halo Fitness Subscription Service

Amazon announced expansions to its Amazon Halo fitness subscription service with three additions to the offering: Halo View, a health tracker; Halo Fitness, a service for interactive home video workouts and Halo Nutrition, a personalized, guided meal planner. Halo View features an AmoLed color display with haptic feedback that offers...
YOGA
pymnts

Dollar Tree Adding Higher-Priced Products to Stores

Dollar Tree, Inc. on Wednesday (Sept. 29) announced it will roll out price points of more than $1 at all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will test higher prices on some items in selected Dollar Tree stores. The company expects to have at least 500 Dollar Tree Plus stores —...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
windowscentral.com

The Surface Adaptive Kit reminds us of the importance of accessibility in tech

The Surface Adaptive Kit is a simple, but powerful set of tools that can add much-needed usability features to any laptop, not just Surface devices. It reminds us that the rush for minimalistic designs and stylish features often fly in the face of accessibility, designed for able-bodied users first and foremost. Much like the Xbox Adaptive Controller, the Surface Adaptive Kit is another step in a long journey Microsoft has kickstarted to start to chip away at inaccessible tech and software, changing perceptions and pressuring competitors to follow suit.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Today In Retail: California Law Raises Supply Chain Concerns; Coty Partners with Perfect Corp for Beauty Tech

In today’s top retail news, a new California law has industry experts concerned about its ramifications on the retail supply chain, and voice tech company RAIN sees an increasing application for visual information in voice commerce. Also, beauty brand Coty is partnering with Perfect Corp. to create augmented reality (AR) experiences for consumers, and a shortage of warehouse workers is leading to higher pay and greater utilization of robots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pymnts.com

UK Antitrust Regulators Approve Facebook’s Kustomer Acquisition

Facebook Inc., has received the go-ahead from antitrust regulators in the United Kingdom to move forward in purchasing Kustomer Inc., a New York-based software company, according to a Monday (Sept. 27) report from Bloomberg. The social media giant is looking to spend $1 billion on the customer service company, per...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Optimizing Subscription Payments

New Data: How Subscription Providers Can Approach Declined Payments To Quash Churn. More than one-quarter of subscribers faced declined payments within the past year, leading many to either abandon their services or switch to competitors. In Optimizing Subscription Payments, PYMNTS surveyed 2,200 U.S. consumers to examine the steps subscription providers can take to keep a lid on churn and keep customers engaged for the long haul.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Pret A Manger is tempting US coffee lovers with its subscription service, capitalizing on a booming trend among retailers

Pret A Manger has launched its coffee-subscription program in New York City and Washington, D.C. It follows a successful rollout in the UK, which garnered 16,500 subscriptions on its debut day. The coffee market is showing resilience, said an expert from the Speciality Coffee Association. See more stories on Insider's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

Today In Retail: Nike Supply Hit by Factory Closures; Amazon Expands Same-Day Delivery

In today’s top retail news, Nike is facing strong headwinds as factories in Vietnam remain closed because of COVID-19, while Amazon is adding to its Same-Day Delivery network with three new metro areas. Also, The NPD Group says apparel sales are up 10% in the first eight months of the year on a two-year stack, and retailers are asking more of their employees as labor remains tight.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Traditional IPOs, Including B2B Services Firms, Dominate Market Activity

Traditional listings – initial public offerings (IPOs), that is – have dominated the markets in recent days. And the PYMNTS IPO/SPAC Tracker shows that work-related firms and platform announcements stood at 39 so far this year, surpassed only by banks, which are at 52 over the same timeframe. Among the...
STOCKS
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Food Delivery Services Invest in Innovation

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Czech online-only grocery delivery platform Rohlik Group plans to invest $469.3 million in warehouse automation, while DoorDash is reported to be investing significant funds in Berlin-based grocery delivery startup Flink. Plus, Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants is in no rush to go digital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy