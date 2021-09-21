Today In Retail: Grover Imports Tech Rental Service to US; Amazon to Offer SMB Loans Through Pilot Project
In today’s top retail news, consumer electronics rental service Grover is launching in the U.S. after success in several European markets, and ShipBob’s CEO tells PYMNTS that direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands need to make sure their customer experience extends through the fulfillment process. Also, Amazon is partnering with Lendistry to provide short-term loans to sellers on its platform, and supply chain platform project44 makes its largest acquisition to date.www.pymnts.com
