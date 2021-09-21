Border Patrol In Texas Attempt To Remove Haitians With Whips On Horses [WATCH]

No migrants are left at a Texas border encampment, about a week after nearly 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — huddled in makeshift shelters hoping for the chance to seek asylum.Some will get that chance, while the others will be expelled to their homeland. The Department of Homeland Security planned to continue flights to Haiti throughout the weekend, ignoring criticism from Democratic lawmakers and human rights groups who say Haitian migrants are being sent back to a troubled country that some left more than a decade ago.Meanwhile, Bruno Lozano, the mayor of Del Rio Texas, where...

IMMIGRATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO