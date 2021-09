Your home is your refuge. It’s where you go to recharge and relax. It might also be where you go to work. But when the neighbors are nosy, the kids storm your sanctuary, or your roommates rifle through your stuff, it can feel like a place you want to flee. But there’s no need to endure that sort of infringement on your space. Setting boundaries isn’t always about conflict. Sometimes, it’s a matter of putting a lock on a door or creating safety in your space with secret compartments or visual obstacles. If you want more privacy in your own home, check out these 35 genius things on Amazon.

