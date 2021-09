On Day 1 of the Ryder Cup, every golfer on each team got in on the action. But not all of them played equally. Here’s a ranking of all 24 performances. An indifferent approach shot on his first swing of the morning (he missed the green with a half-wedge) was a sign of things to come for the Northern Irish star, whose subpar play continued in a losing effort in the afternoon. It all added up to the first two-loss day of Rory’s Ryder Cup career.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO