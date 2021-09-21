CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS, Jennifer Lopez among headliners for 'Global Citizen Live' highlights show on ABC

ABC7 Los Angeles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Elton John are among those who will headline the "Global Citizen Live" highlights show on ABC this weekend, the network announced Tuesday. Additional headliners for ABC's hourlong highlight show will be announced. It will air Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET/PT |...

abc7.com

