Wisconsin State

LOOK: Wisconsin will debut an all-new jersey for the Notre Dame game

By Asher Low
 7 days ago
Wisconsin will be going with a fresh, new alternate uniform for their clash with Notre Dame on Saturday.

The new jersey was announced earlier this offseason, but the Badgers made wearing them against Notre Dame official this week. The new design is known as the “forward jersey,” and is an all-white alternate look that takes the Badgers back in time.

Wisconsin football had more on the meaning of the uniform:

The Badgers will wear a special white “Forward” uniform set to honor the state of Wisconsin. The helmet and pants feature a version of the Motion W logo that includes the stripe from the Wisconsin state flag emblazoned with the state motto, “Forward.”

