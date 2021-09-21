Las Vegas police: DNA evidence connects suspect to May homicide
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a man in connection with a May 1 homicide Monday. James Espinoza, 22, was arrested in connection with a man found dead in downtown Las Vegas on May 1. According to police, a man was found dead in the 600 block of 10th Street, near Bonanza and Maryland Parkway, around 6:45 p.m. May 1. LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer described the man as suffering "significant injuries."www.fox5vegas.com
