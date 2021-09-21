Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute adds 2 surgeons
Two more surgeons joined the newly-opened Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute in Chillicothe, Ohio, according to a Sept. 21 news release. Mark Lesh, MD, and Meaghan Tranovich, MD, were added. Dr. Lesh received his medical degree and completed his residency at Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in Hershey, Pa. Dr. Tranovich received her medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, W.Va., and completed her residency at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio.www.beckersspine.com
