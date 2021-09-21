CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chillicothe, OH

Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute adds 2 surgeons

By Carly Behm -
beckersspine.com
 8 days ago

Two more surgeons joined the newly-opened Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute in Chillicothe, Ohio, according to a Sept. 21 news release. Mark Lesh, MD, and Meaghan Tranovich, MD, were added. Dr. Lesh received his medical degree and completed his residency at Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in Hershey, Pa. Dr. Tranovich received her medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, W.Va., and completed her residency at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio.

www.beckersspine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Adena, OH
City
Huntington, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Chillicothe, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#Marshall University#University Of Toledo#Adena Orthopedic#Md#School Of Medicine#Spine Institute
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy