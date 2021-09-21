Flyers Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule

In addition to the injury updates provided earlier in the afternoon, the Flyers officially announced the training camp roster and schedule for the 2021-22 season. A total of 58 players will take part in training camp, which opens on Thursday morning with the first on-ice sessions. There will be 33 forwards, 20 defensemen, and five goaltenders in attendance. The full roster is listed below in alphabetical order by last name and by position.