CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Flyers Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule

By Kevin Durso
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In addition to the injury updates provided earlier in the afternoon, the Flyers officially announced the training camp roster and schedule for the 2021-22 season. A total of 58 players will take part in training camp, which opens on Thursday morning with the first on-ice sessions. There will be 33 forwards, 20 defensemen, and five goaltenders in attendance. The full roster is listed below in alphabetical order by last name and by position.

973espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
FanSided

What is Hendrix Lapierre’s future with the Washington Capitals?

Hendrix Lapierre was the Washington Capitals first round selection in the 2020 draft. A pick that looked like a potential steal, Lapierre has vastly improved while also avoiding injuries since being picked. A 6’0″ and 180 lbs build, Lapierre is an extremely skilled player who can play left wing or...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
the-rink.com

Chicago Blackhawks release training camp roster

The Chicago Blackhawks announced their training camp roster this evening before the beginning of their training camp, which is set to begin on Thursday at the Fifth Third Arena at 10 a.m. Chicago announced its roster of 63 players, containing 38 forwards, 18 defenseman and seven goaltenders. This season’s training...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks Release Training Camp Roster: No Surprises

The San Jose Sharks have released their 2021-22 training camp roster. Evander Kane, who was just cleared of gambling on NHL games but is now embroiled in domestic violence allegations, is on the roster. See the full Sharks roster here. The newest San Jose Sharks also had their jersey numbers...
NHL
elitesportsny.com

New Jersey Devils release training camp roster

The New Jersey Devils opened their 2021 training camp on Wednesday. Significant new additions to the lineup have hopes rising for the Devils in the coming season. For a full breakdown of the new faces and key losses to the roster, click here. Here are the players who will participate...
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Five issues Flyers will address in training camp

After a not-so-brief interruption, we now return you to your regularly scheduled program, namely “normal’’ Flyers hockey and the excitement of the NHL. The 2021-22 training camp, which begins Thursday at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., signals what many hope will be the start of something special. After...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Nick Seeler
Person
Linus Sandin
Person
Adam Clendening
Person
Brian Mason
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Travis Sanheim
Person
Travis Konecny
Person
Oskar Lindblom
chatsports.com

Flyers Training Camp Preview: What Piques Our Attention?

Ahead of the start of the 2021-2022 Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp, these four topics pique our interest!. The Philadelphia Flyers take to the ice for their 2021-2022 training camp. At the beginning of the week, Alain Vigneault addressed the status of different players’ health. We learned that Kevin Hayes would...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Training Camp Day 2 Update: Kevin Hayes Pays Tribute to Brother Jimmy

The Flyers were back on the ice on Friday for Day 2 of training camp. Alain Vigneault said that the team put the focus on neutral zone work, with each day of camp prior to their first preseason game on Tuesday being dedicated to a specific focus. Saturday will involve more forechecking and Sunday will begin special teams work.
NHL
chatsports.com

All you need to know from day 3 of Flyers Training Camp

Weekend sessions set a vibe. More fans can watch the Philadelphia Flyers training camp after a long work week. Alain Vigneault set the tone for the weekend, announcing this nugget of information:. There’s a reason to feel that most are right in Voorhees, NJ. Despite current injuries, everyone is keeping...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Training Camp Day 1 Update: Something to Prove

Following the first day of on-ice training for the Flyers ahead of the 2021-22 season, head coach Alain Vigneault came to the microphone for his press conference wearing a t-shirt that displayed what the message to the team will be throughout the season. The shirt read “something to prove.”. “This...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Washington Capitals#Jackson Cates#Morgan Frost#German#Jackson Van De Leest 65#Non Game Group#Non Playing Group
chatsports.com

Carolina Hurricanes: Training camp roster slimed by 5

Everett Silvertips, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Bobby Orr, Halifax Mooseheads, Stéphane Robidas, Western Hockey League, National Hockey League. Today, it was announced five members of the Carolina Hurricanes training camp would be assigned to their junior organizations, mostly based in the QMJHL. Forwards Bobby Orr (no, not THAT Bobby Orr) and Justin Robidas, defensemen Ronan Seeley and Bryce Montgomery as well as netminder Patrik Hamrla were assigned to their Junior teams.
NHL
Yardbarker

2021 NBA Training Camp Roster: Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will begin training camp on Tuesday, September 28 at the MedStar Health and Performance Center. Here’s the list of players headed to camp in Southeast Washington D.C. #1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. #3 Bradley Beal. #4 Aaron Holiday. #5 Cassius Winston. #6 Montrezl Harrell. #7 Jordan Goodwin. #8 Rui...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford parted ways with ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks Have Four Top Line Centermen Options

The Chicago Blackhawks have a few different options to center the top line this season. Let’s talk about the four likely options and which makes sense. Every good team needs a great first-line center. Unfortunately for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020-21, one thing that hurt them throughout the season was that they were without their top-line center in Jonathan Toews.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Training Camp Day 4 Update: Building Chemistry

Sunday marked the final full day of Flyers training camp practices before the preseason arrives. A small schedule adjustment by Alain Vigneault will move a scheduled off day from Wednesday to Monday. The Flyers open the preseason on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders and will have a gameday routine with morning skate on Tuesday.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls add Daniel Oturu to training camp roster

The Chicago Bulls are adding second-year free-agent center Daniel Oturu to their training camp roster, ESPN's Malika Andrews reported Sunday evening. Oturu, a 6-foot-10, 22-year-old big man who was acquired by the Clippers in second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, will compete for one of the Bulls' two vacant roster spots — or a two-way contract — during camp, which begins Tuesday, Sept. 28.
NBA
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy