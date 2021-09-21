CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Postcard From an Overrun ICU: ‘The Problem Is We Are Running Out of Hallways’

Flathead Beacon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS — Nurses fill the hospital room to turn a patient from his stomach to his back. The ventilator forcing air into him is most effective when he’s on his stomach, so he is in that position most hours of the day, sedated and paralyzed by drugs. Lying on his...

flatheadbeacon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Local Hospitals Running Out of ICU Beds as they Feel COVID-19 Strain

Nationwide, hospitals are starting to feel the strain of COVID-19 , as many hospitals fill up to capacity. Locally, hospitals are running out of ICU beds as they too feel the strain of the pandemic.. UPMC Hamot sent Erie News Now this statement:. "UPMC Hamot does not have a shortage...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
Flathead Beacon

A Heartfelt Thanks to Our Hospital Staff

I had the privilege of participating in a briefing from our regional hospitals. To say the information was sobering, is an understatement. While we read in the news what their numbers are and we know that is ever-changing, it was helpful to hear them break down the numbers and explain why they are beyond capacity yet may have “open beds.” Beds are dedicated to specific things such as pediatrics, psychiatry, babies, adults, etc. They are doing their best to use feasible spaces when one area is on overflow. Each hospital shared their current numbers in regard to beds filled, ICU, COVID vs. non-COVID, ventilators and vaccination numbers. They shared their concern of competition for traveling staff, the need to have National Guard help with things like food service and cleaning. They offered their plea for continued access to monoclonal antibodies, which are preventing serious illness and death when used early in the COVID course. However, the most upsetting thing I heard was the anger being directed at staff, specifically those on the front lines that are not the ones making the decisions.
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Traffic Accident#Emergency Medicine#Drugs#Billings Clinic#Covid#Ecmo
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It Could Be a Heart Attack Warning Sign

Heart attacks are usually thought of as very dramatic scenarios—think a person dropping to the ground and clutching their left arm or chest amid a sudden onset of pain. In reality, however, more than half of heart attacks start showing signs as early as weeks beforehand. These symptoms subtly warn individuals that danger is ahead, but they are easily ignored. One heart attack warning sign could appear while you're doing an activity as simple as walking. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for when you're on a stroll.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

Here's why California has the lowest COVID rate in the nation

California hit the lowest coronavirus case rate in the nation Friday — thanks not only to high vaccination and masking, but also to a state culture that generally embraces public health precautions, experts said. Despite the highly contagious delta variant, which accounts for essentially all COVID cases in California, coronavirus...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy