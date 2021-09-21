CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All MLS & LIGA MX Clubs to Pause Seasons for Historic Leagues Cup Starting in 2023

Cover picture for the articleIn a monumental new chapter for North American soccer, beginning in 2023, all of the clubs from the top two first division leagues in North America -- Major League Soccer and LIGA MX -- will compete in a completely reimagined Leagues Cup: an annual, month-long, tournament. Both leagues will pause their respective seasons for one month during the summer to play Leagues Cup, showcasing the soccer infrastructure and capabilities in the region in the years leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico -- the first World Cup to feature 48 countries.

#Us Soccer#Soccer Club#Leagues Cup#U S Soccer#Mls Liga Mx Clubs#Pause Seasons For#Major League Soccer#Liga Mx#Concacaf#Ccl#North American Futbol#Campeones Cup#Target#Columbus Crew Sc#Seattle Sounders Fc#Club Le N
