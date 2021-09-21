CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tracking a few chilly nights as days gradually warm up

By Jessica Hafner
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with northwest wind gusts up to 20 mph. Highs in the lower 70s. EXTENDED: Clouds have been stubborn to clear completely but we should have enough clearing tonight along with the northwest breeze to get temperatures down to about 50 overnight. A light layer might be needed at the bus stop Wednesday morning, but the afternoon is brighter with temperatures in the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Winds finally begin to ease a bit by tomorrow night, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-40s across most of the area on Thursday morning. We gradually warm through Friday back to the lower 80s, but a weak front could bring a few clouds and slightly cooler air to start off the weekend. Rain chances look slim with most of the energy with that system to our north. Saturday is in the upper 70s but we see a wind shift on Sunday into early next week to the south/southwest, so we'll get temperatures back into the mid-upper 80s through Tuesday. Another storm system looks to be brewing by the middle of the week to bring us back to near or below average and potentially bring a little rain by late Tuesday or Wednesday.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Another warm day ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another warm day today, but temperatures will be down a couple of degrees thanks to a light, easterly wind. Highs in the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Summer-like weather continues through Thursday. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s. Our next...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wtvy.com

Warm Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – The warm pattern continues with daily highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90° through the end of the week. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, with limited rain chances. Lows will average in the middle to upper 60s. TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light W.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Warm weather continues Wednesday with a few stray afternoon showers

Mostly clear skies overnight will allow for another round of river valley fog Wednesday morning but coverage of dense fog should be lower than the last couple of mornings. It will also be noticeably warmer at sunrise Wednesday compared to the last 5 mornings. With temperatures at sunrise near the mid-60s, kids may not need the light jackets at the bus stop.
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

More clouds and warming up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Other than some passing clouds it remains quiet and dry across SGA. Thanks to high pressure this rather benign pattern continues through the week. At the same time summer wants to come back as highs rise into the low-mid 90s while lows hold in the mid 60s.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc57.com

Warm midweek, cooling gradually through the weekend

Warm days, cool nights, the cycle continues through the end of this week. The weekend is mostly fair, clouds increase Saturday but stays dry, rain is likely Sunday. Showers may linger into early next week, as high temperatures cool into the lower 70s. Tonight: Clear. Low 52. Wednesday: Sunny. High...
ENVIRONMENT
WAFB

Wet next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passing showers and t-storms will be the norm over the next few days. A few storms could produce locally heavy rainfall which may lead to localized nuisance type flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas. As a result of this risk, the Weather Prediction Center...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry pattern the next few days with cool nights and comfortable afternoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We call it the fall doldrums in the weather department. You can get into these dry patterns this time of year. One of the reasons for that is the lack of higher humidity. No fronts coming at us until the weekend. It’s a mostly sunny sky today. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range for most of us. Clear sky tonight. Temperatures dip into the 40s again away from the lakeshore. Guidance is picking up on some lake effect moisture tomorrow in the form of some clouds. We are going with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Back to a mostly sunny sky Friday with high temperatures around 70 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Chilly morning temperatures, tracking next weather maker

A few light, scattered showers continue this morning- but won't last much longer. It's a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s mainly to start out the day. It will be a dry and cool day with highs in the 50s and 60s across western Montana. Tomorrow should be the coldest morning of the week with most locations around or below the freezing mark. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Warm Weather Continues; Just A Few Spotty Showers Around

MOISTURE LEVELS SLOWLY RISING: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with just a few isolated showers over Mobile and Baldwin counties. Today will be warm again with a partly sunny sky; temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. We will mention the chance of isolated showers over the western half of the state this afternoon; the chance of any one spot getting wet is in the 15-25 percent range west of I-65.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Warm Weather Continues; Just A Few Spotty Showers Around

MOISTURE LEVELS SLOWLY RISING: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with just a few isolated showers over Mobile and Baldwin counties. Today will be warm again with a partly sunny sky; temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. We will mention the chance of isolated showers over the western half of the state this afternoon; the chance of any one spot getting wet is in the 15-25 percent range west of I-65.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warm weather continues with a few spotty showers

MOISTURE LEVELS SLOWLY RISING: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with just a few isolated showers over Mobile and Baldwin counties. Today will be warm again with a partly sunny sky; temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. We will mention the chance of isolated showers over the western half of the state this afternoon; the chance of any one spot getting wet is in the 15-25 percent range west of I-65.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy