Tracking a few chilly nights as days gradually warm up

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with northwest wind gusts up to 20 mph. Highs in the lower 70s. EXTENDED: Clouds have been stubborn to clear completely but we should have enough clearing tonight along with the northwest breeze to get temperatures down to about 50 overnight. A light layer might be needed at the bus stop Wednesday morning, but the afternoon is brighter with temperatures in the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Winds finally begin to ease a bit by tomorrow night, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-40s across most of the area on Thursday morning. We gradually warm through Friday back to the lower 80s, but a weak front could bring a few clouds and slightly cooler air to start off the weekend. Rain chances look slim with most of the energy with that system to our north. Saturday is in the upper 70s but we see a wind shift on Sunday into early next week to the south/southwest, so we'll get temperatures back into the mid-upper 80s through Tuesday. Another storm system looks to be brewing by the middle of the week to bring us back to near or below average and potentially bring a little rain by late Tuesday or Wednesday.