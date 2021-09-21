CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Marion Cotillard, 45, looks chic in a sheer black blouse and floral trousers at the Bigger Than Us premiere in Paris

By Lydia Spencer-elliott For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Marion Cotillard looked characteristically chic in a sheer black blouse and floral trousers at the Bigger Than Us premiere in Paris on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old actress put on a stylish display in the see-through shirt, which featured a white collar and cuffs that contrasted with her black lingerie.

She stepped out for the screening of Flore Vasseur's new documentary, which follows the lives of young activists attempting to make a change around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZBKg_0c3caCbB00
Stylish: Marion Cotillard looked characteristically chic in a sheer black blouse and floral trousers at the Bigger Than Us premiere in Paris on Tuesday 

Marion paired the sheer top with a pair of ditsy monochrome high-rise trousers and a cropped black jacket.

The star completed her chic ensemble with a pair of shiny gold pumps, which featured a black pointy-toe design.

The brunette beauty looked stunning as she wore her tresses in a relaxed wavey style and accessorised with a pair of enviable pearl and diamond Chanel earrings.

Marion accentuated her natural beauty with a slick of brown pink lipstick and black winged eyeliner as she smized for cameras ahead of the screening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhiQP_0c3caCbB00
Chic: Marion paired the sheer top with a pair of ditsy monochrome high-rise trousers and a cropped black jacket

Marion posed for cameras alongside the documentary's stars, Melati Wijsen, Mohamad Al Jounde and Mary Finn and director Flore Vasseur.

The group looked in high spirits as they celebrated the release of their documentary in the French capital.

Marion's outing comes after she was honoured with the Donastia lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian Film Festival last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVjRA_0c3caCbB00
Stunning: Marion accentuated her natural beauty with a slick of brown pink lipstick and black winged eyeliner as she smized for cameras ahead of the screening

The actress used her platform at the prize-giving to speak about the 'revolution' brought forward by women to dismantle the patriarchy since the beginning of the #MeToo movement.

She said during her speech, which she delivered in her native language, French: 'For the past several years, the subordination of women has become increasingly unacceptable in the public eye; it’s always been so but we talk about it much more today, obviously, since #MeToo.

'It has allowed women to speak freely, it’s a true revolution, an intense one and I am very happy to live it.'

'Today, as women, we know we can be supported by a community of women and men and that’s an important thing.

'The result is that there are indeed more women, more roles for women, and the more we speak about them, the more it changes the way we look at them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cYT6_0c3caCbB00
Premiere: Marion posed for cameras alongside activist Mohamad Al Jounde, director Flore Vasseur and activist Mary Finn (L-R) 

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Rosé Looks Daring in Sheer Black Babydoll Dress and Knee-High Boots at Saint Laurent’s Show During Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink’s member Roseanne Park had fans looking left and right to her daring outfit today during the Saint Laurent fashion show. As the face of the fall ’21 campaign, Rosé has become a main figure in the fashion industry. For the event, the K-pop star donned an emblematic black baby doll sheer dress, tights and a gold chain choker with pearls. To complete her look, Rosé opted for a pair of leather knee-high boots featuring approximately 4-inch heels. Boots are about to become the staple for fall and this essential style has been already spotted on Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thefashionistastories.com

Marion Cotillard in Chanel at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival Opening Ceremony & ''Bigger Than Us'' Photocall

Following its premiere at Cannes, Marion Cotillard brought ''Bigger Than Us'' to the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival and today(September 17th) she attended the photocall along with the opening ceremony in Spain. For both appearances, she wore CHANEL. Look 1:. For the photocall, she wore SPRING 2021 white ruffle, button...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Norwalk Hour

Marion Cotillard on the #MeToo Movement: 'It's a True Revolution'

Oscar-winning French actor Marion Cotillard spoke about the “revolution” led by women to shake up the patriarchy since the start of #MeToo at the San Sebastian Film Festival where she received the Donostia Award for career achievement on Friday’s opening night. “For the past several years, the subordination of women...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Viral in Bold Two-Piece Purple Dress for ‘Dune’ Premiere in Paris

Zendaya went viral on the red carpet for the Parisian premiere of her new film, “Dune.” The Emmy-winning actress stunned in a deep purple dress from Alaïa’s spring 2022 collection, the first line for the house by designer Pieter Mulier. Her outfit featured an extra-cropped top with long sleeves, as well as an angular bodice hem. Its slim-fitting skirt ended in a train of dark maroon and black feathers. Both pieces in the set included perforated details, reminiscent of Alaïa’s signature geometric lace. Styled by Law Roach, her outfit was complete with a gold ring and gold hoop earrings. The dynamic look,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Jennie Turns the Airport into a Runway with Her Chic All-Black Outfit During Departure for Paris Fashion Week

Prior to her main event for Chanel at the Paris Fashion Week, BLACKPINK Jennie airport runway trends on Twitter as she flaunts her chic side with a hip all-black outfit. On September 29, Jennie, a member of BLACKPINK, became the center of attraction at Incheon International Airport as she left Korea for Paris, France.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Women And Men#Blouse#White Collar#Chanel#French
Footwear News

Rosamund Pike’s Enchanting Pumps Are Adorned With Vertical Roses & Thorns at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Rosamund Pike is paying homage to Dior’s legacy with an elegant style statement during Paris Fashion Week. For the big event, the British actress wore a crochet sweater, white pleated maxi skirt and a pair of Dior Rose Fantastique slingback pumps featuring decorative studs around the ankle strap with a vertically-placed rose-shaped design on the toe. The star kept the look minimalist by emphasizing her footwear with simple jewelry. Slingback pumps have been an essential shoe style among celebrities, thanks to their versatility. From Hailee Steinfeld to Jill Biden, slingback pumps continue to dominate wardrobes. Pike’s shoe repertoire consists of an array...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Irina Shayk Shines in Colorful Mugler Sequin Fishtail Dress With Sparkling Pumps at Paris Fashion Week

Irina Shayk rocked a gown nearly 25 years old to the Mugler exhibit during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night at the opening of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition. She wore a Mugler dress from its 1997 couture collection. The dress included a plunging neckline and a fishtail design. The gown featured a multicolored patterned print and a sequined detail along with a flowing train. Shayk also added a pair of sheer black gloves as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the event. The Russian runway star wore closed-toed heels with her dramatic gown. The heels were dark with multicolored sparkles...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Looks Effortlessly Chic in Black Ruffle Dress and Checkerboard Print Slides

Emma Roberts looks effortlessly chic in an Instagram post today where she donned a black dress. The oversized style featured billowing sleeves and a ruffled hem with an asymmetric silhouette. The actress complemented her minimalist style with a pair of checkerboard-inspired slides and Live Lokai bracelets. The bracelets are part of the St. Jude campaign to end childhood cancer. As the “Holidate” star continues her motherhood duties, she has been keeping flats and sandals as a must-have in her shoe repertoire. From beloved Birkenstock clogs to Vans sneakers and Converse kicks, Roberts leans toward comfortable footwear. Checkerboard-inspired pieces have been seen...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newsbrig.com

Marion Cotillard Talks About #MeToo at 2021’s San Sebastian Festival

Oscar-winning French actor Marion Cotillard spoke about the “revolution” led by women to shake up patriarchy since the start of #MeToo at the San Sebastian Film Festival where she received the Donostia Award for career achievement on Friday’s opening night. “For the past several years, the subordination of women has...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Emily in Paris Season 2 Gets 2021 Premiere: First Look!

Are you ready for another season of high-fashion, romance, and awkward moments in the French Capital?. Well, we have some good news. Netflix has confirmed Emily in Paris Season 2 will get underway in 2021. "Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicola Adams looks sharp in a black suede blazer while girlfriend Ella Baig wows in a shimmering semi-sheer gown as they attend the No Time To Die world premiere

Nicola Adams cut a sharp figure as she attended the world premiere of No Time To Die with glamorous girlfriend Ella Baig at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday. The boxer, 38, looked dapper in a black suede blazer and smart black trousers as she posed alongside model Ella, 23, who wowed in a shimmering semi-sheer gown.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy