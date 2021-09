The question on everybody’s mind right now is whether Texas is terrible enough. They’ve got a broken electrical grid, a reprehensible abortion ban that sets bounty hunters loose to enforce the law, newly passed voter suppression legislation aimed squarely at non-white voters, super lax gun laws that let folks carry handguns around without a permit, they’ve banned “critical race theory” even though CRT isn’t even taught in K-12 schools (they basically don’t want kids learning any U.S. history that makes white people look bad — so, basically any U.S. history), and the governor is trying to ban masks for kids at school during an ongoing pandemic that is killing more people in Texas than just about any other state. None of this touches on the fact that, according to Equality Texas, more than 70 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been filed in the Texas legislature in 2021. That’s, like, a lot.

