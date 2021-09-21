CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh-based biotech company on a growth path

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 7 days ago
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., the Pittsburgh-based biotechnology company, has expanded in the city as well as in Massachusetts as it prepares for the investigational new drug application of its first candidate in its pipeline. NeuBase (Nasdaq: NBSE) recently opened its headquarters at The Riveria on Technology Drive in South Oakland amid...

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

