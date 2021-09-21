CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KQ2 Forecast: Fall like forecast on Wednesday

By Mike Bracciano
kq2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday into next week. Rain chances look to stay minimal over the next seven days.

www.kq2.com

WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Feeling more like Fall the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Clearing skies today as high pressure builds over the area. It will be about 10 degrees cooler behind the cold front, with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine will continue to prevail on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Comfortable and gorgeous conditions...
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

Wednesday’s Rush Hour Forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Wednesday morning the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 a.m. for southeastern Harris County. The heaviest line of showers and thunderstorms will march across the area early Wednesday morning, just before 5 A.M. that line was roughly located from Crockett, through Huntsville, Katy, and Wharton to Victoria (and points further southwest). Around 7 A.M. areas to the far east located near Winnie, Bolivar Peninsula and Liberty experienced the heaviest downpours and lightening from this line of storms.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Rathdrum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rathdrum: Wednesday, September 29: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 30: Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Friday, October 1: Slight chance of rain showers
RATHDRUM, ID
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Wednesday ahead

Slightly cooler temperatures on the way today with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon into the evening hours. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well. A better chance for rain will arrive...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, September 29 Morning Forecast

The last couple of days have been quiet and filled with sun but we are tracking our next disturbance which starts to move closer to the Ozarks today. This system will bring our next chance for rain as well as a lot more clouds. We’ll still see some sunshine today into but enjoy it because a more unsettled pattern will take shape beyond as we head into mid-week. Highs look to remain above average this afternoon too but with the chance for a few showers and storms, we’ll likely be a few degrees cooler. An area of low pressure that has been situated to our west then moves toward the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday which brings a bit more cloud cover and the potential for isolated to scattered showers and storms. Tomorrow, rain chances aren’t looking as high but as this low moves through the Ozarks Thursday, they will be increasing. Chances are slimmer in the east of the metro but definitely higher out west, closer to the I-49 Corridor for our Wednesday. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the upper 70s by Thursday. Afternoon readings will likely be in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend as the stormier weather pattern holds. Another area of low pressure will eject toward the region from the west by this weekend and this one will likely drag a cold front with it by late Sunday. This storm system reinvigorates our rain chances and will keep them around both Saturday and Sunday. Showers and storms are looking likely both days with not too many dry periods in between so if you do have any outdoor plans, you may be wanting to shift them indoors or have a backup plan. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned for the latest! Temps will be back below average by early next week in the wake of that front with highs in the lower 70s both Monday and Tuesday. High pressure builds in and brings a quieter weather pattern back for the first half of the workweek.
ENVIRONMENT
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/29/21) TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the work week, and it is expected to be a rainy and stormy day ahead. Expect scattered showers and storms through most of the afternoon and early evening. The threat for severe weather is rather low, but some storms may be strong with brief heavy rain, breezy winds, lightning and thunder. Highs will be warm around 83 with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
WEST MONROE, LA
fox26houston.com

Wednesday weather forecast

After early morning severe storms, watch for lingering showers and isolated storms through midday followed by a bit of afternoon sun with a few isolated storms. Our pattern includes a daily round of storms tomorrow through Saturday with a gradual calming into early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. We’re monitoring a deck of clouds moving in from the Gulf with a few light showers possible if it can hold together. So we’ll want to keep the umbrellas handy today as some of us may deal with a bit of rain for the morning commute. We’ll also see a few spotty showers develop for some in the afternoon. Otherwise, there’s a bit of fog developing out the door again for some of the same locations that saw it yesterday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Slatington (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Slatington

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Slatington: Wednesday, September 29: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September 30: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 2: Sunny during
SLATINGTON, PA
Tarentum (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Tarentum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tarentum: Wednesday, September 29: Sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, September 30: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday,
TARENTUM, PA
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Wednesday, September 29: Sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, September 30: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday,
DONORA, PA

Community Policy