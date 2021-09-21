CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Daniel Craig Says James Bond Shouldn’t Be Played By a Woman

By Matt Singer
PopCrush
PopCrush
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The future of James Bond is uncertain. Daniel Craig has made no secret of his desire to retire from the role after this final, upcoming film, No Time to Die. (He made no secret of his desire to retire from the role after Spectre too, but he came back one more time.)

popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘No Time To Die’: Bond Series Introduces First Female 007 In New Trailer For Daniel Craig’s Last Film In Franchise

Lashana Lynch will make her debut as the first female 007 agent in the latest ‘James Bond’ flick, which is going to hit theaters in October. Her name’s Lynch, Lashana Lynch. The new trailer for the latest James Bond flick No Time To Die premiered on Wednesday September 1, and it showed the first glimpse into the 33-year-old actress’s debut as the first female 007 agent. The latest film in the nearly 60-year-old film franchise is historic not only to have the first Black woman take up the 007 mantle, but it will also be Daniel Craig’s final film in the spy franchise.
MOVIES
kshb.com

James Bond 'basically raped a woman' in early film, 'No Time To Die' director says

The director of the soon-to-be-released James Bond movie "No Time To Die" says past films depicted the fictional British spy as misogynistic — or worse. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "No Time To Die" director Cary Fukunaga reflected on Bond films of the past and how the films wouldn't be acceptable in a post-#MeToo world.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Barbara Broccoli
IndieWire

James Bond Casting Director Recalls Blowback After Hiring Daniel Craig: ‘I Felt Sorry for Him’

Debbie McWilliams might not be a household name, but her work as a casting director has shaped the legendary James Bond franchise for three decades now. McWilliams is the casting director responsible for hiring Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. With Craig exiting the 007 franchise after the upcoming “No Time to Die,” McWilliams joined Entertainment Weekly to reflect on the actor’s casting ahead of his Bond debut, “Casino Royale.” The casting director said she “felt sorry” for Craig after his casting led to extreme blowback from press who thought Craig didn’t fit the part of Bond. “It was unbelievably...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

James Bond films: Every 007 movie ranked in order of worst to best

No Time to Die is finally about to hit cinemas, following nearly two years of delays due to the pandemic. But while Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie still seems a bit like a mirage – it definitely exists, right? – all of that humming and hawing over its release has at least prolonged a sense of anticipation. Or at least made us all try and figure out the answers to any number of Bond-related questions: whose 007 was best, which of the 24 films have held up, and which one is truly head and shoulders above all the others?Even Sean...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Cary Fukunaga Says Sean Connery’s James Bond “Basically” Raped A Woman In A Previous Film

There’s a lot of James Bond discussion right now. Obviously, the main reason is that, after a long delay, Daniel Craig’s last jaunt as 007, “No Time to Die,” is hitting theaters in a matter of weeks. With that, another era of Bond comes to an end. And director Cary Fukunaga thinks this era of James Bond showed the character go through a bit of a change, especially in relation to the treatment of females in the franchise, which was something that was desperately needed after earlier iterations including Sean Connery’s films as the superspy.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

No New James Bond Casting Talk Until 2022, Says 007 Producer Barbara Broccoli

With the world gearing up for the rollout of No Time To Die, having its world premiere in London on Tuesday, U.K. bookmakers have returned to one of their favorite pastimes: speculating as to who might take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, a conversation that has been rumbling on for several years. But despite the rumor mill mix now including regulars such as Tom Hardy and newcomers like Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has effectively ended any hope of the matter being concluded soon. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s flagship morning news show Today on Monday...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Radio Times#Broccoli
The Independent

Daniel Craig reveals he got drunk alone on vodka martinis after landing Bond role

Daniel Craig has revealed that he celebrated landing the role of James Bond by getting drunk on vodka martinis. The actor made his debut as 007 in the critically acclaimed 2006 film Casino Royale. He is now preparing to bow out as the iconic character in his fifth and final Bond film, No Time to Die. During an interview on the No Time To Die: The Official James Bond podcast, Craig recalled the moment that he found out he would be playing one of the most sought-after roles in Hollywood. “We were in Baltimore and I shot off to...
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Lea Seydoux on tipsy auditions, Bond girls and Daniel Craig’s legacy

Lea Seydoux is back as Madeleine Swann for No Time To Die and, as we find out, a lot of things have changed for both Seydoux and Swann in the (now) six-year stretch between Spectre and the latest Bond outing. Seydoux, born in Paris, France, made the switch to English-speaking...
MOVIES
AFP

No time to wait: world premiere for new Bond movie

Celebrities and royals walk the red carpet in central London on Tuesday for the star-studded but much-delayed world premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time To Die". British actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing in the blockbuster franchise hits big screens after its release was repeatedly postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. The film will premiere at London's historic Royal Albert Hall, with royal couples Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate set to attend. It is part of a backlog of major productions held back by distributors during the pandemic, hitting cinemas hard, and forcing some new films to be streamed.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Daniel Craig opens up about ‘traumatic’ experience of filming James Bond with a broken leg

Daniel Craig has opened up about his “traumatic” experience of filming James Bond with a broken leg.The actor injured himself while filming the last Bond film, Spectre. He was meant to have an operation on his leg, but pushed it back so as to not interrupt the filming schedule.Appearing on ITV’s Being James Bond documentary, which aired on Sunday (26 September) night, Craig discussed the pain of filming following his accident.“I had a lot of fun on [Spectre] but part of the problem was that I broke my leg,” he said.“We had a choice. We could shut down for...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Daniel Craig: 007 over and out

After 15 years playing the legendary British spy James Bond, Daniel Craig is making way for a new generation of actors following his fifth 007 film, "No Time To Die", which has its world premiere in London on Tuesday. The blond-haired, blue-eyed actor was not well known to the general public when he took over from Pierce Brosnan in 2006, and seemed far removed from the character created by writer Ian Fleming. Even Sam Mendes, director of 2015 Bond film "Spectre", admitted that he thought at the time that it was a bad fit. "I thought Bond had become the opposite of what Daniel is -- a slightly disengaged, urbane, jokey, eyebrow-raising, you know, a pastiche in a way," he told the BBC.
MOVIES
Indy100

Bond lookalike performs daring stunt on London Eye ahead of film premiere

A man dressed as James Bond performed a daring stunt on the London Eye ahead of the world premiere of the new 007 film.Wearing a dinner jacket, he was suspended hundreds of feet above the ground as he climbed up a ladder dangling from a pod on the wheel in central London.The stunt was performed hours before the world premiere of the highly anticipated new film No Time To Die, which will be unveiled at a star-studded premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.The film is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film in the 007 franchise.The 25th instalment of...
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Craig Talks Almost Turning Down James Bond, His Successor and Roger Michell in New Interview

During a conversation with Edith Bowman at his BAFTA: Life in Pictures event supported by TCL Mobile, Daniel Craig reflected on his career thus far as his time as James Bond comes to a close with the release of “No Time to Die” on Oct. 8. During the interview, Craig discussed the long-standing belief that the 2004 crime drama “Layer Cake” was the catalyst for him to play James Bond, saying that he didn’t see it that way at the time while acknowledging that it did elevate his career. “They always want to talk about ‘oh, you know ‘Layer Cake,’ it must...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

At ‘No Time to Die’ World Premiere, Stars and Producers Get Emotional at Long-Delayed Big-Screen Debut

James Bond is back. And better still, he’s back as producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson always intended: on the big screen. At the world premiere of “No Time to Die” at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, the uncertainty of where the franchise is headed after 15 years led by Daniel Craig, or even the crucial details of how Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of Bond studio MGM is going to play out, didn’t seem to matter very much at all. Fifteen months after its original April 2020 release date, surrounded by all the Union Jacks, brass bands and Royal Armed...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’ Producer Says Phoebe Waller-Bridge Helped Shape ‘Whole Plot’: Not Just Female Writer

“No Time to Die” producer and Eon Productions co-head Michael G. Wilson wants Bond fans to know that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s contributions to the upcoming new 007 tentpole go far beyond just the women characters in the film. Asked by BBC Radio 4 (via Deadline) about the “Fleabag” Emmy winner joining “No Time to Die” to punch up the script, Wilson said Waller-Bridge had “a major contribution” to the final movie. “She gave us an interesting point-of-view for several of the characters,” Wilson said. “It’s unfair to think of her as a female writer…she contributed to the whole plot of the film.” “[I...
MOVIES
Variety

James Bond’s Ben Whishaw Says Franchise Needs ‘Radical’ Change to ‘Push It Forward’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” With Daniel Craig’s reign as James Bond coming to an end with “No Time to Die,” this may be the perfect moment to give the franchise an overhaul. Perhaps the next James Bond could be female, Black or queer? “If they want to continue with this character and the franchise, I think you can explode it and do anything,” Ben Whishaw, who plays Q for the third time in the latest installment, tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I don’t know what that should be, but it seems...
MOVIES
PopCrush

PopCrush

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy