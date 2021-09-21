CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Ailing Wendy Williams ‘will be evaluated by doctors for WEEKS’ & show premiere ‘likely be pushed back again’

By Jessica Finn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

WENDY Williams is expected to remain under medical evaluation for weeks and her show’s premiere will likely be pushed back yet again after she was hospitalized for psychiatric issues earlier this month.

A source exclusively told The Sun the popular daytime talk show host is expected to be “evaluated for weeks to determine what is going on with her, both mentally and physically.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOG7I_0c3cZouC00
Wendy Williams remains hospitalized and is being evaluated to determine her health issues Credit: The Wendy Williams Show / Fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWqUd_0c3cZouC00
The daytime talk show host was hospitalized last week for psychiatric issues Credit: Mega

The source said Wendy remains hospitalized for the time being, and that The Wendy Williams Show’s already-delayed premiere could be pushed back yet again.

The Sun first broke the news that the 57-year-old host had been struggling with addiction leading up to her hospitalization for psychiatric issues last week.

“Wendy was drinking every day, even while filming the show," an insider had revealed.

The source added that staffers have said they would smell the liquor on her.

“Everyone is an enabler because they don't want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor.”

The 57-year-old host who opened up about her struggles with sobriety in the past, checked into a sober living house in 2019 after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter, her husband of over 20 years.

Despite that, the source said: “Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at the sober house.”

They added: “Her staffers are worried but no one is ever going to speak up because they don't want to lose their jobs.

“She's an alcoholic. A bad one. She doesn’t need a talk show, she needs help.”

The daytime diva opened up to her audience in April of 2019 that she was struggling with her addictions on the heels of filing for divorce from Kevin, 49, after it was revealed that he had a baby with his mistress Sharina Hudson, 35.

At the time, Wendy confessed that she had been living in a sober house.

She had revealed: “I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know. It’ll be Wendy on her own.”

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she added.

The Sun first broke the news that the host was transported to a local New York City hospital after police received a 911 call from her building about a 57-year-old female in need of psychiatric services, last week.

An ambulance arrived on scene and transported a woman matching Wendy’s description to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

'PEOPLE ARE AFRAID'

A Wendy Williams Show source added of the incident: “No one can tell her 'No.' People are afraid to speak up.”

Another show insider previously disclosed to The Sun: "The staff has been back for weeks now anticipating to have the show return at the end of the month.

"Now with the premiere pushed back, staff are increasingly concerned about the fate of the show.”

The Wendy Williams Show’s official Instagram announced that she was postponing her season premiere, after canceling several appearances earlier this month.

HEALTH EVALUATIONS

The post stated: “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th.

“In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Earlier this month, the show announced that she was taking a step back from promotional events amid "ongoing health issues and further evaluations."

A statement read: "She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

Fans became concerned about Wendy's health in 2017, when she fainted during a live taping of her show on Halloween.

HEALTH PROBLEMS

At the time, the host blamed the scary incident on feeling overheated and suffering from low electrolytes.

But in February 2018, the TV star announced that she had Graves' disease, and had been living with it for years.

In March, Wendy showed viewers a close-up of her severely swollen ankles while sharing that she suffers from Lymphedema.

The daytime talk show host admitted she can't even walk two blocks because of the disease.

WENDY'S ROMANCE

Amid her health issues, Wendy struggled with her sobriety in 2019 following an ugly split from her ex-husband.

The popular TV host, who has been open about her struggles with alcohol and substance abuse in the past, sought treatment during this difficult period. She reportedly checked into rehab in Florida.

REHAB STINT

Wendy returned to New York from her rehab stint and moved into a sober house in early 2019, the star admitted.

Wendy would eventually file for divorce, however, the pressures of their split were further amplified when their son, Kevin Jr, got into an alleged altercation with his father in a parking lot in New Jersey.

The 21-year-old was subsequently arrested for simple assault – a charge that would ultimately be dismissed.

Wendy later claimed she knew Kevin had a "side girl" for almost 15 years of their nearly 22-year marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15A9ec_0c3cZouC00
Wendy has had a rough go after splitting with her husband of over 20 years Credit: The Wendy Williams Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvRdg_0c3cZouC00
Wendy had previously opened up about her addictions issues
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7Pec_0c3cZouC00
Wendy with ex husband Kevin Hunter and their son Kevin Hunter Jr. Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Marietta Daily Journal

After swearing off vaccine, Wendy Williams tests positive for COVID-19; talk show premiere further delayed

Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, and her eponymous talk show’s season 13 premiere has been delayed until next month. The Debmar-Mercury-produced show announced Williams’ diagnosis on its official Instagram account late Wednesday afternoon. “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Partying For His Birthday Days After Talk Show Host Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation

Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter was out and about living his best life as he celebrated his 49th birthday in Florida and looked completely unfazed with the talk show host's drama. On Friday, the former television producer, who was kicked off Wendy's show following their divorce, started his night by...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hunter
Person
Wendy Williams
thatgrapejuice.net

Wendy Williams Reportedly Hospitalized for “Psychological Evaluation”

The postponement of The Wendy Williams Show was blamed on the star contracting COVID-19. However, a new report has claimed another reason for the delay. And it’s allegedly serious. Full story below…. According to TMZ, Williams has been experiencing “mental health issues for some time” and was voluntarily admitted to...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Aftra#Dga#Lymphedema
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Living The Good Life As Talk Show Host Fights To Get Back On TV

Wendy Williams’ ex Kevin Hunter is continuing his partying spree as his ex-wife continues to battle health issues. After jetting off to an unknown location with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson earlier this week, the talk show host’s estranged ex is flaunting his getaway all over social media, posting a clip of a tasty-looking margarita on Thursday, September 23.
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

Wendy Williams Delays Show Due To Mental Health Challenges

The drama talk show diva, Wendy Williams is back under psychiatric evaluation after voluntarily admitting herself to a hospital in Manhattan. According to OK! News, on September 9, Wendy announced that she was going to take a pause from scheduled job commitments due to “ongoing health issues” and was “undergoing further evaluations.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider

Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated, Delaying New Season Of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the talk show host announced today, even though she’s fully vaccinated. In light of Williams’ recent diagnosis, her daytime series The Wendy Williams Show is pushing back its planned fall return. Season 13 of the syndicated talk show was meant to premiere next week; now, it’s slated to be back on air the first week of October.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

When does the Wendy Williams show return?

THE Wendy Williams show has been on the air since 2008. Despite Williams' health problems, she is expected to make a full return to her show just a few weeks late. The Wendy Williams show is scheduled to return for its 13th season on October 4, 2021. Williams' was scheduled...
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

Did Wendy Williams Really Undergo A Psychiatric Evaluation?

Despite being a successful TV personality, Wendy Williams' life isn't always easy, and that includes what she's been through when it comes to her health. For instance, in September, news came out that she was dealing with a potentially serious situation. "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Wendy Williams Taken To Hospital For Psychiatric Evaluation While Recovering From COVID-19

Wendy Williams was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation while she is still recovering from COVID-19 NYPD's spokesperson spoke with Page Six Thursday saying they received a call at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday requiring an ambulance to transport a 57-year-old woman residing at Williams' Manhattan residence for a psychiatric evaluation. The spokesperson did not drop the name but said the patient was taken to Beth Israel Hospital.
MENTAL HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
268K+
Followers
34K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy