AED: In Canada, Liberals Retain Minority Government

By Rock Products News
rockproducts.com
 7 days ago

The Canadian federal election has come and gone, and the results appear to be very similar to those of the 2019 election, according to an analysis by Associated Equipment Distributors (AED). While there are still races that are too close to call, the Liberals have secured another minority government. The current tally has the Liberals at 158 seats, (up three from Parliament’s dissolution), the Conservatives at 119 seats (no gain), the NDP at 25 seats (gain of one), the Bloc Quebecois at 34 (gain of two) and the Greens at two (no gain).

washingtonnewsday.com

Trudeau Starts His Third Term With A Weakened Minority Government In Canada.

Trudeau Starts His Third Term With A Weakened Minority Government In Canada. In Canada, Trudeau begins his third term with a weakened minority government. Justin Trudeau’s bet on a rapid election has backfired: re-elected without a majority, the liberal prime minister will once again rely on opposition backing to govern.
POLITICS
theenergymix.com

LIBERAL MINORITY: 60% Vote for Climate Action as Trudeau Wins Third Term

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a third term, more climate hawks took seats in the House of Commons, and nearly a dozen organizations demanded immediate action on the climate emergency as Canada’s $650-million pandemic election produced another minority parliament Monday night. The total price tag for the campaign was about...
ELECTIONS
mpamag.com

Canada election results – Liberals form new government

The Liberal Party of Canada has secured the most seats in the 44th Canadian federal election, handing Justin Trudeau a third successive term as prime minister, although results indicate that party will not cross the 170-seat threshold required to secure a majority in the next parliament. As polls close across...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party wins Canada election, but misses majority

TORONTO — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party a victory in Monday’s parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and now appeared to have led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Why minority governments have been good — and sometimes bad — for Canada

Canada has another minority government. Is this good or bad for Canadian democracy? Mostly good — for now. There’s a lot to like about a governing party having a minority of seats in the House of Commons, which requires that it work with opposition parties. Minority government tempers the chronic problem in the parliamentary system of a prime minister and senior political staff having an excess of power. Instead of barrelling forward with public policy, or taking members of Parliament for granted, there is a need to spend more time consulting widely. In a minority government, backbenchers matter more. The average MP’s...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Canada election in dead heat; Liberals drop candidate

HAMILTON, Ontario (Reuters) – Canada’s election is in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, according to a new poll on Saturday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival both campaigned in the same seat-rich region to scour up votes. The latest Sondage Leger poll...
ELECTIONS
Rebel Yell

Icelandic government coalition retains majority |

Reykjavik (dpa) – Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s governing coalition has maintained its majority in the general elections in Iceland. However, the balance of power between the alliance partners is changing quite significantly: while Jakobsdóttir’s green-left movement only has eight seats instead of eleven, the smaller of its two. coalition partners, the Peasant-Liberal Progress Party, won five seats. in the parliament of the Althing. The strongest force remains the third party in the coalition, the conservative independence party of the Minister of Finance and former head of government Bjarni Benediktsson.
WORLD
AFP

US senators warn Brazil's Bolsonaro on democracy

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations. "We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

German election: Final results show defeat for Merkel’s CDU as centre-left party wins

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats have secured a narrow victory in the country’s general election, final results show, ending 16 years of Angela Merkel-led conservative rule.The Social Democrats said they had received a “clear mandate” to form the next federal administration, having last led the country in 2005.With the last of 299 constituencies counted early on Monday, the final results had the Social Democrats on 25.9 per cent of the vote, with Ms Merkel’s CDU-led conservative bloc trailing on 24.5 per cent.Shock exit polls had suggested a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s 16-year reign.The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors. While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday's knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be.Olaf Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc on Sunday sounded upbeat the morning after the vote.“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “Germany always has coalition governments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former PM questions whether Australia can maintain US subs

The former Australian prime minister who signed the now-cancelled French submarine deal questioned whether Australia could safely maintain a fleet powered by U.S. nuclear technology.Malcolm Turnbull made the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal in 2016 with French majority state-owned Naval Group in 2016 to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.Prime Minister Scott Morrison who replaced Turnbull in a power struggle within Australia’s conservative government in 2018, canceled the deal this month as part of an alliance with the United States and Britain that will deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.Morrison explained that the...
MILITARY
Jobs
AFP

From Twitter star to Thatcher fan: Japan's PM candidates

An outspoken vaccine chief and a right-wing nationalist are among the candidates vying to lead Japan's ruling party and become the country's next prime minister. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) votes Wednesday on a replacement for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to take them into general elections which the party is expected to win. Here is a look at the candidates:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Japan ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM

Japan's ruling party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader on Wednesday, setting him on course to become the next prime minister of the world's third-largest economy. The scion of a political family from Hiroshima, Kishida has long targeted the prime minister's office and ran unsuccessfully for party leader last year, losing out to Suga.
POLITICS
The Independent

Republican accuses pro-Israel group of ‘foreign interference in our elections’ after Iron Dome criticism

A Republican lawmaker has accused a pro-Israel group of “foreign interference in our elections” after it denounced him for not backing Iron Dome.Congressman Thomas Massie attacked the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) after it criticised him on social media.An AIPAC Facebook advert read: “Efforts to cut, add conditions, or restrict America’s strong, bipartisan commitment to Israel will only harm America’s national interests,” next to a picture of Mr Massie.“When Israel faced rocket attacks, Thomas Massie voted against Iron Dome,” the caption added.The Kentucky congressman was the only Republican to vote against a $1bn bill to fund Israel’s defence...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives insisted Monday on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race. - Legacy - Ironically, the outgoing right-left coalition would have enough support to form Germany's next government, this time under the leadership of the SPD.  However, the Social Democrats have gone into the race with the clear aim of avoiding a repeat of the partnership with Merkel's conservatives.
POLITICS
AFP

French Greens pick 'pragmatist' Jadot as presidential candidate

France's Greens on Tuesday chose Yannick Jadot, a 54-year-old member of the European Parliament, as their candidate to challenge President Emmanuel Macron in next year's presidential election. Jadot, the only French Greens member with nationwide name recognition, has promised a pragmatic "solutions-driven" approach to environmental policies.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Why Merkel’s Exit Matters Beyond Germany

When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany’s status in Europe and the world will be on the line. She put her stamp on global politics defending moderation and liberal values, and as the indispensable leader of an often-fractious European Union. Germany’s parliamentary system makes it easier for smaller parties to win blocs of seats, so the path to victory for her successor likely lies in rounds of horse-trading to form a messy, three-party coalition government. That process could last for months. Merkel will remain at the helm until the Bundestag votes for a new chancellor.
IMMIGRATION

