AED: In Canada, Liberals Retain Minority Government
The Canadian federal election has come and gone, and the results appear to be very similar to those of the 2019 election, according to an analysis by Associated Equipment Distributors (AED). While there are still races that are too close to call, the Liberals have secured another minority government. The current tally has the Liberals at 158 seats, (up three from Parliament’s dissolution), the Conservatives at 119 seats (no gain), the NDP at 25 seats (gain of one), the Bloc Quebecois at 34 (gain of two) and the Greens at two (no gain).rockproducts.com
