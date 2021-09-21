CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duran Duran jokes they can no longer fit into suits from iconic Rio music video

It is one of the most famous pop videos of all time with the band cavorting on a yacht around the Caribbean.

But the members of Duran Duran say they would struggle to fit into the suits worn on the Rio video now... after bulking up in the gym.

Speaking backstage before headlining the Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday, bassist John Taylor, 61, said of the 1982 video: “Our bodies had never seen a gym at that point.”

Drummer Roger Taylor, 61, said he still has the silk Antony Price suit jacket at home, which was specially made for the video, although he has lost the trousers. The band were all in their early 20s when the video was shot in Antigua.

He said: “My shoulders were so small when I was that age... you tend to fill out a bit. I also have the Wild Boys jacket but I am a bit of a chucker-outer.

“I like to keep more of a minimal house. Sometimes I’ve regretted it”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOdOn_0c3cYyWR00
They joked about not fitting into their Rio suits

The band, fronted by Simon Le Bon, 62, and with Nick Rhodes, 59, on keyboards, earned rave reviews for Sunday’s show in Newport.

They are releasing a new album Future Past next month.

New single Anniversary marks 40 years since Duran Duran’s self-titled debut album was released. The original line-up is still intact minus Andy Taylor, who left the band in 2006.

John said trying to record the album in the tense time before lockdown left the band on edge.

“We were at each other’s throats, we were all stressed out of our minds and in the end had no choice but to close up the studio and go home,” he revealed. “We weren’t really talking but just sitting around in our spaces.”

But as lockdown eased any differences were settled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VktV_0c3cYyWR00
Duran Duran headlined at the Isle Of Wight Festival ( Image: Dan Reid/REX/Shutterstock)

“When we got back to the studio, there was this tremendous sense of ‘we have to do this and get this finished’,” John said. “We were lucky to be alive...we were so happy to see each other.”

John said being back on the road again was liberating after the pandemic. He added: “Everyone has really missed that live experience where we can f****** stand together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4x9V_0c3cYyWR00
Left to Right - Roger Taylor, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, Andy Taylor ( Image: Redferns)

Roger added: “We played in Scarborough the other night and it was incredible. I can’t remember getting a reaction like that for our entire career. It was almost hysterical. People are ready to lap up live music again.”

Next year’s Isle of Wight festival will return to its usual slot in June, from 16th to 19th, Tickets are available now.

