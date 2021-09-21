Dalton City Council approves traffic changes near Westwood School

The Dalton City Council voted 3-0 Monday to make Richardson Street between Jones Street and Trammell Street one way westbound, a change that Interim Public Works Director Benny Dunn said should improve the drop-off and pickup of students at Westwood School.

Mayor David Pennington was absent. Mayor Pro Tem Annalee Harlan presided over the meeting.

Dunn noted Trammell Street, on the west side of the school, is one way north, and Jones Street, on the east side, is one way south. He said drivers now go north on Trammell and take Richardson east to Jones.

Dunn told council members the change will cause traffic to go north on Trammell Street to where it intersects with Jones Street rather than turn at Richardson Street.

"That will almost double the queue length for the drop-off and pickup (of students) at this school," he said. "I think it will greatly enhance the traffic flow around the school."

The council members also voted 3-0 to:

• Make West Hamilton Alley between West Cuyler Street and Morris Street one way southbound.

• Revise an ordinance requiring Georgia Power customers and North Georgia Electric Membership Corp. customers inside the city limits to pay the city government a 4% franchise fee. The start of the fee is now Oct. 1.