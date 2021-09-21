CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

More On The Investigations Into Video Game Publisher Giant Activision Blizzard

By Audie Cornish
WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago

Regulatory and legal problems for one of the nation's biggest video game publishers are getting deeper. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Activision Blizzard over its handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations. Now, if you're not familiar with the company, you may know the names of its popular game franchises - Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, or even Candy Crush.

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Activision Blizzard Faces SEC Probe

Activision Blizzard’s sexual harassment and toxic workplace issues are receiving federal attention: The company is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC has subpoenaed the company and several top executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick, seeking minutes from board meetings, personnel files, and separation agreements, according to the...
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

Activision Blizzard Addresses Ongoing Investigations In New Press Release: "We Remain Committed To Addressing All Workplace Issues"

Activision Blizzard released a press release this morning addressing the myriad investigations into the company and its handling of its alleged toxic workplace culture. In a release just a day after news broke that the company was facing an investigation by the SEC, Activision Blizzard states it remains "committed to making Activision Blizzard on of the best, most inclusive places to work anywhere."
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
psu.com

Activision Blizzard Loses Another Executive & Bobby Kotick Still Says Company Is Co-Operating With Investigations Despite Opposing Claims

Activision Blizzard news, and as the pattern has been, its not good for the company because another executive employee has left, this time being Chacko Sonny, executive producer of Overwatch, and alongside that company head Bobby Kotick remains rigid in his claims that the company “remains committed to addressing all workplace issues in a forthright and prompt manner”, but that doesn’t track with their recent actions and claims from the DFEH.
BUSINESS
SVG

The U.S. Government Has Activision Blizzard In Its Crosshairs

The legal situation at Activision Blizzard has grown increasingly difficult as it faces down lawsuits from a variety of sources, such as the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing and employees attempting to unionize. The federal government has now gotten involved in the matter, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission launching its own inquiry into the company.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Overwatch 2 executive producer leaves Activision Blizzard

In a statement provided to Polygon from Activision Blizzard, Overwatch 2’s executive producer Chacko Sonny is leaving the company. No exact reason has been given for his departure, with a spokesperson only saying he is leaving to “take some time off after five years of service.”. Sonny is only the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
Person
Bobby Kotick
elpaisanoonline.com

State Of California Sues Activision Blizzard

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing is suing games publisher Activision Blizzard after a two year investigation. The suit was filed on July 20, alleging that Activision Blizzard was violating California’s workplace protections. The suit brings to light the “frat boy” culture of the company. Internal Issues. Women...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PlayStation LifeStyle

SEC Subpoenas Activision Blizzard Executives, Including CEO Bobby Kotick, in Company-Wide Investigation into Workplace Practices

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas for a number of Activision senior executives in an investigation into how the company has handled allegations for a discriminatory work place culture and sexual misconduct. A Wall Street Journal report cites sources familiar with the investigation and documents that they themselves have viewed and authenticated.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, DraftKings, Seagen, Activision Blizzard and more

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks at a product launch event in San Francisco, California on September 26, 2019. Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Uber — The ride-hailing giant saw its stock surging 11% after the company boosted its third-quarter financial outlook in a regulatory filing. Uber’s bookings and adjusted earnings are now expected to be better than first reported. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also told CNBC that he sees surging ride prices easing up by the end of the year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Game Companies#Video Game#Sec#The Wall Street Journal#Tame Impala Song#Copyright Npr
dbltap.com

Activision Blizzard Hit with Federal Labor Board Complaint

A union has filed a federal labor board complaint against Activision Blizzard, accusing the company of violating federal labor law through coercive rules, actions, and statements. The complaint, lodged with the US National Labor Relations Board on Sept. 10 by the Communications Workers of America, alleges that Activision Blizzard "threatened...
LABOR ISSUES
hypebeast.com

Activision Blizzard Now Hit With Worker Intimidation Allegations

Troubles at Activision Blizzard continue as new allegations have now been made accusing the video game giant of worker intimidation. According to Cnet, the developer has now been hit with a formal complaint from the Communication Workers of America alleging to the National Labor Relations Board that it has been intimidating workers in relation to the ongoing legal battle with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
LABOR ISSUES
SVG

Activision Blizzard Employees Make A Major Accusation

A few months ago, the California Department of Fair Trade and Housing filed a lawsuit with some serious allegations against Activision Blizzard. According to the case, Activision Blizzard allegedly had an inappropriate and toxic workplace environment that fostered sexual assault and ongoing harassment towards female employees. Shortly after, a staggering number of Activision Blizzard employees protested to demand that the company take the allegations seriously. Now, employees have even more to say about what's going on behind the closed doors at Activision Blizzard.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Activision Blizzard hires Disney and Delta execs to be more inclusive and grow revenue

Activision Blizzard hired a couple of executives today including a former Disney human resource executive as its chief people officer. That hire comes after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company for widespread sex discrimination in August. Julie Hodges, formerly Disney’s senior vice president of HR,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery CEO Promises “Shock and Awe” Streaming Strategy After WarnerMedia Merger Closes

David Zaslav touted to an investor conference a fast rollout to get to 200 million global subscribers within three years or so. Discovery is preparing as much as possible for the planned merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia, CEO David Zaslav said Tuesday, highlighting that its success will depend on a “strong Warner Bros.,” which is key to attracting the “best talent” and content, and quickly rolling out the streaming strategy for the combined company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFAE

WFAE

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy