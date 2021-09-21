CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons could fire Rich Paul if Sixers power play fails?

Ben Simmons is going for broke with his basketball future, and he may have to take drastic measures if things do not work out in his favor. Philadelphia 76ers writer Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported Tuesday that Simmons could potentially fire agent Rich Paul to rectify the situation with the Sixers if his push for a trade ultimately fails. Neubeck cited this as the suggestion of an unnamed team source.

