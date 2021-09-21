German officials fear anti-mask radicalization after killing

Key Bavarian allies of Angela Merkel's party conceded Tuesday that the centre-left's Olaf Scholz has the best chance of becoming Germany's next chancellor, putting the conservatives on the brink of sitting on the opposition benches after the vote debacle. Armin Laschet's CDU-CSU conservative alliance brought home its worst election result in post-war Germany of 24.1 percent in Sunday's election, behind Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) on 25.7 percent. But Laschet, head of the CDU and the conservative bloc's hope to succeed Angela Merkel, has insisted his party will still try to build a governing coalition and is ready for talks with the Greens and the liberal FDP for a possible partnership. After huddling for the first meeting of its newly elected MPs on Tuesday, the Bavarian CSU pulled the rug under Laschet by declaring the SPD should be first in the queue to form the next government.

