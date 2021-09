On Tuesday, a clip of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau exchanging words on the Whistling Straits range grabbed the attention of the golf world. The conversation appeared to be quite civil, and DeChambeau later confirmed that the two had spoken at dinner the previous night. He even insinuated that there may be "something fun" involving the two of them in the near future. Feud over! Beef squashed! Positive vibes only.

