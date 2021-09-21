CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ViacomCBS Bundles Up Paramount Plus, Showtime for 38% Price Discount

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS is dangling a deal for its two premiere subscription services — offering up to 38% off for new customers who take both Paramount Plus and Showtime. In what the company says is a limited-time promo, it’s offering Showtime and the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan together for $9.99/month. Showtime with the ad-free Paramount Plus Premium plan are available for a $12.99/month bundle. Purchased separately, Showtime is $10.99/month; Paramount Plus with ads is $4.99/month; and Paramount Plus without ads is $9.99/month.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Cutting the Cord? Here’s How to Sign Up for Direct TV Stream, Hulu Live, and Philo

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re looking for a streaming platform that offers live TV and DVR at an affordable price, and no annual contract, Direct TV Stream, Philo, and Hulu Live are a few of the best. Finding a streaming platform that meets your TV needs typically involves researching everything from pricing and channel lineup to promos that could save you money in the long run. To...
TV & VIDEOS
SlashGear

YouTube TV may lose 14 major channels in NBCU deal dispute

YouTube TV subscribers are caught in the crossfire amid a dispute between YouTube and NBC Universal. As with past deal disputes, these channels may go dark until/unless the two companies can come to a new agreement over how much YouTube TV will pay to offer the content. Assuming a deal can’t be reached, channels like USA, NBC, and Syfy will be removed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SFGate

Secuoya Studios, Telemundo Streaming Studios Team to Create Scripted Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

In the biggest news to come out of Iberseries Platino Industria, L.A., Miami and Madrid-based Secuoya Studios and Telemundo Streaming Studios are joining forces to co-develop, co-produce and co-finance multiple fiction projects through to 2023. Sequoya Group’s content production arm, Sequoya Studios, leapt to prominence in April 2020 when appointing...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Damian Lewis
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Joan Rivers
NewsTimes

'Real World Homecoming' Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Paramount Plus

“The Real World Homecoming” has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Paramount Plus. Season 1 of the series reunited cast members from the groundbreaking reality show’s New York season. Season 2 will bring back cast members from “The Real World: Los Angeles,” while the focus of the third season will be announced at a later date.
TV SERIES
The Motley Fool

NBC Channels on Youtube TV Could Go Dark Thursday As Companies Feud

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. NBCUniversal is threatening a lot of cancellations this Fall TV season — warning customers with YouTube TV accounts that over a dozen of its networks could disappear from the platform this week in a petty public throwdown between the old and new media giants.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Disney Plus price: today's best subscription cost and sign up deals

This is one mouse with a mighty roar. Not even two years since its debut and Disney Plus has pulled in over 116 million subscribers with its lucrative assortment of popular franchises, classic Walt Disney animations, and addictive Original content. It’s left many competitors in the dust as it continues to deliver exceptional entertainment for a great value Disney Plus price.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Viacomcbs#Espn#Downloads#Showtime#Paramount Plus Essential#Disney#Hulu#Cbsn#Paramount Plus Premium#K#Hdr#Dolby Vision#R
CNET

Get your first month of Paramount Plus for $1 this weekend

There are plenty of great things to watch on Paramount Plus, but for many people the big draw is the ever-expanding Star Trek universe. Between the spectacular new live-action series Picard and Discovery, and the excellent animated comedy show Lower Decks, there's a whole lot for fans of every age to enjoy. But like most forms of streaming there's a cost, and if you're already paying for two other streaming services it can be hard to justify a third. That's why it's cool that this weekend you can score a month of Paramount Plus for $1 if you sign up through Amazon Prime Channels.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS CEO Calls New Paramount Boss Brian Robbins a “Franchise Builder”

Bob Bakish tells an investor conference that the company will "increasingly use Paramount+ to distribute our entertainment content globally." ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish on Wednesday shed some more light on the reasoning behind the recent Paramount Pictures executive reshuffle and touted the conglomerate’s multi-faceted movie release strategy. The change was...
PARAMOUNT, CA
hypable.com

Paramount+ picks up ‘Rugrats’ revival for season 2

Rugrats fans who just can’t get enough of the Paramount+ revival can officially look forward to a season 2. On Tuesday (September 21), Paramount+ announced that it has officially renewed its Rugrats revival for a season 2. As Paramount+ pointed out in its announcement tweet sharing the good news with...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechRadar

Disney Plus bundle explained: what's included and how to get it

Endeavouring to appeal to the masses, Disney Plus has introduced more and more new titles that branch out from its otherwise tame material. Even so, unless you're a huge Disney fan, or have younger members of the family, there may be little to attract you to the streaming service. Until now, with US customers able to sign up to the Disney Plus bundle, throwing sports coverage and more mature titles into the mix.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

When Will Paramount Plus Come Out in the UK?

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Paramount+ is an American-founded streaming platform that was first launched on March 2021, joining a long list of subscription video-on-demand services – the predominant way of watching tv series and films nowadays. As is the case with many brand-new services that are currently US-based, tv viewers worldwide might be wondering when Paramount+ is coming out in the UK and elsewhere.
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

ViacomCBS: Streaming, Theatrical Working Together, Paramount+ Pushes Broader-Content Genres

Looking to a more synergistic marketing world in terms of streaming and theatrical movie releases, ViacomCBS witnessed higher theatrical revenue results from its late August Paramount Picture release of “PAW Patrol: The Movie” than the company had initially estimated. “The streaming release definitely helped drive awareness and interest in seeing...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Archer’ Renewed for Season 13 on FXX

We swear we had something for this: Archer is getting a 13th season on FXX. The Emmy-winning animated comedy will return sometime in 2022 for eight episodes. The move follows the passing of co-star Jessica Walter in March. Walter voiced Malory Archer on the series since its first episode. The loss will be creatively addressed in the show’s new episodes. “Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Boys' 'R-Rated' College-Set Spinoff Ordered to Series at Amazon

The Boys is officially enrolling in college: Amazon Prime has given a series order to a spinoff set at a supes university. Additionally, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) have stepped in as showrunners, replacing Craig Rosenberg, who exited due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the untitled offshoot takes place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International. The spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy