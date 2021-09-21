ViacomCBS Bundles Up Paramount Plus, Showtime for 38% Price Discount

There are plenty of great things to watch on Paramount Plus, but for many people the big draw is the ever-expanding Star Trek universe. Between the spectacular new live-action series Picard and Discovery, and the excellent animated comedy show Lower Decks, there's a whole lot for fans of every age to enjoy. But like most forms of streaming there's a cost, and if you're already paying for two other streaming services it can be hard to justify a third. That's why it's cool that this weekend you can score a month of Paramount Plus for $1 if you sign up through Amazon Prime Channels.

