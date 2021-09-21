FOX56 Forecast | First Day of Fall Forecast

The First Day of Fall is upon us! The Equinox begins at 3:21 PM Wednesday afternoon and is the astronomical start to the fall season. We'll be tracking our Next Weather Maker slowly pushing east through Wednesday, Thursday and Thursday night. This will bring continued cloud cover and showers around the area through that time frame. Wednesday temperatures will remain seasonable, but breezy winds out of the south will usher in moist muggy air, making it feel a bit more soupy than days past.