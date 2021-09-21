CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla And AMD Lead The Nasdaq-100

By Henry Khederian
 7 days ago
U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday following Monday’s weakness. Major indices were trading lower again as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting and a sell-off in some Chinese equities. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.09% to $433.63.

MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these two themes are determining how stocks trade right now

Investors need to closely follow supply chain disruptions and the bond market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "You need to know about these two themes every minute of every day if you're going to pick stocks because that's what's driving the averages," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

Some stocks have earned their haircut through poor business operations. Market makers punished others for no good reason. The very bottom of the S&P 500 index contains two solid investment opportunities and one bad buy. The S&P 500 market index has climbed 18% higher in 2021, but the rising tide...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Whats Happening With ASML Shares Today?

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will webcast its Investor Day meeting live from its headquarters in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, on September 29. ASML estimates to reach annual revenue of €24 billion – €30 billion in 2025, with a gross margin of 54% – 56%. In 2018, the company had expected to...
STOCKS
