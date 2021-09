TAMPA, Fla. — A demolition crew called police when they came across a body just before they were set to take down the house. JVS Contracting arrived to the site in the area of N. 18th Street and E. Sligh Avenue just before 8 a.m. Tuesday and noticed the body during a walk-through, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO