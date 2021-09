COLUMBIA, Mo.– A judge has denied Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s effort to block mask mandates in schools across the state but did not dismiss the overall case. Public schools in Missouri requiring masks will get to keep their mandates in place for now, after Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate, tried to file a class-action lawsuit against the 50 or so schools in the state that require face coverings.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO