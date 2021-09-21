CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Binance Bars Australians From Crypto Derivatives Trading

By Adrian Zmudzinski
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance retired its cryptocurrency derivatives from the Australian market. What Happened: According to a Tuesday announcement, Australia-based Binance users have 90 days to close their positions for futures, options and leveraged tokens. After Friday, Australian users also won't be able to increase their existing positions on those products or open new ones, but they will still be able to top-up their margin balances to prevent liquidations and margin calls.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Affirm To Join PayPal In Allowing Users To Buy And Sell Bitcoin, Other Cryptos

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is planning to allow its customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). What Happened: The revelation was made by the company in a presentation on Tuesday. The presentation showcased a mobile phone that displayed Affirm’s upcoming cryptocurrency services. Affirm...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Cryptocurrency#Binance Bars#Australians#World#Ios
Benzinga

Crypto XRP Is Up By 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, XRP’s (CRYPTO: XRP) price has risen 3.02% to $0.96. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $0.93 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $3.4.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Montrose Environmental Gr Insider Trades $2.07 Million In Company Stock

Vijay Manthripragada, President And CEO at Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Vijay Manthripragada exercised options to purchase 28,126 Montrose Environmental Gr shares at a price of $6.03 per share for a total of $169,600 on September 27. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $67.59 to raise a total of $1,901,036 from the stock sale.
MONTROSE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Benzinga

Notable Thredup Insider Trades $126 Thousand In Company Stock

Alon Rotem, Chief Legal Officer at Thredup (NASDAQ:TDUP), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Alon Rotem exercised options to purchase 6,000 Thredup shares for $0 on September 24. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $21.03 to raise a total of $126,174 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Director Of Brilliant Earth Group Trades $120 Thousand In Company Stock

Ian Bickley, Director at Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Ian Bickley purchased 10,000 Brilliant Earth Group shares at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $120,000 on September 27. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of ($0.00) to raise a total of ($0.00) from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Applovin Insider Trades $2.06 Million In Company Stock

Vasily Shikin, Chief Technology Officer at Applovin (NASDAQ:APP), made a large insider sell on September 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Shikin sold 27,200 shares of Applovin at prices ranging from $72.94 to $80.03. The total transaction amounted to $2,062,992.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chief Port. Strat And Alnce Ofcr Of Sutro Biopharma Trades $112 Thousand In Company Stock

Nicki Vasquez, Chief Port. Strat And Alnce Ofcr at Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Nicki Vasquez exercised options to purchase 5,969 Sutro Biopharma shares for $0 on September 28. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $18.62 to $19.23 to raise a total of $112,396 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Binance To Stop Multiple Crypto Services For Singapore Users

The world's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance has decided to stop its services for Singapore users. On Monday, Binance said that users in Singapore would no longer be allowed to buy and trade cryptocurrencies on its main platform. From Oct. 26, users in the country will lose access to fiat deposit...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy