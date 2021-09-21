Binance Bars Australians From Crypto Derivatives Trading
World's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance retired its cryptocurrency derivatives from the Australian market. What Happened: According to a Tuesday announcement, Australia-based Binance users have 90 days to close their positions for futures, options and leveraged tokens. After Friday, Australian users also won't be able to increase their existing positions on those products or open new ones, but they will still be able to top-up their margin balances to prevent liquidations and margin calls.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0