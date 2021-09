The star-studded Los Angeles Lakers enter 2021-22 as prohibitive favorites in the Western Conference, with as good a chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy come June as any team in basketball outside the juggernaut Brooklyn Nets. But just because LeBron James and Anthony Davis are surrounded by notable reinforcements after a disappointing finish to last season, though, hardly means the Lakers don’t have questions to answer before truly cementing themselves as the cream of the crop out West.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO