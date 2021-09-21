New York Disability Advocate members, local groups, call on Albany to stop cuts, raise wage
BINGHAMTON, NY – A rally was held today to address the state’s workforce crisis of Direct Service Professionals, otherwise known as DSPs. Members from New York Disability Advocates, Able-2, ACHIEVE, HCA, along with State Senator Fred Akshar, Assembly members Joe Angelino and Brian Miller and many community members came to make the crisis of DSP workers in the Southern Tier known.www.binghamtonhomepage.com
