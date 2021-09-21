CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This "Game of Thrones" Star Reveals the Exact Diet That Helped Him Lose 120 Pounds

By Sarah Crow
 7 days ago
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, best known for playing Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on Game of Thrones, has transformed himself numerous times for on-screen roles, but the star's latest metamorphosis is all about his health and wellbeing. The strongman-turned-actor is now pursuing a career in boxing, and he's shed a whopping 120 pounds to get into fighting shape. Read on to discover exactly how the star slimmed down. And for more on how your favorite stars lose weight, Walking This Far Every Morning Helped a Famous Athlete Drop 90 Pounds.

