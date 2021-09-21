CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor cleared of COVID-19 vaccine theft sues Harris County

By TERRY WALLACE Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA doctor who was fired after Houston-area public health officials accused him of stealing vials of COVID-19 vaccine to administer to family and friends sued the county Tuesday, accusing it of discriminating against South Asians and issuing disinformation about him. The lawsuit filed on Dr. Hasan Gokal’s behalf seeks unspecified...

IN THIS ARTICLE
