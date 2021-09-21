CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

By PlasticsToday Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.

Yhwh Establishes
7d ago

Lentils=B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, fiber, FOLATE, and plant chemicals called polyphenols that are antioxidants. Beans= zinc, copper, selenium, vitamins B1, B6, E, and K. Plant protein, fiber, FOLATE, iron, potassium, magnesium.Millet= calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, folate, pantothenic acid, niacin, riboflavin, B6, C, E, and K.Pomegranite= antioxidants, fibre, B, C, K, potassium, FOLATE= B vitamin needed to synthesize and REPAIR DNA)Potassium bicarbonate or potassium Citrate is converted to bicarbonate in the body and helps to correct the acid buildup in the blood...ezekiel 4, beans lintel, millet, bread baked with SODIUM bicarbonate, SONG of SOLOMON 4:13 chosen fruit=pomegranate.look up the vitamins and nutrients in beans, lintel, millet, pomegranite, and bread baked with SODIUM bicarbonate....

THUNDERDOME
7d ago

vitamin c and zinc has always been the case for sickness duh!!!! its nothing new its not a new thing or study use common cents

James Jacobson
7d ago

that's cool. I've been using silver and copper embedded understand and socks for a while now. both metals kill bacteria that causes odors. and they work well. I'm willing to bet this would work too, depending on layering the weaves.

